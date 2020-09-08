The Race Matters, Friends Community Bail Fund hosted a public discussion via Zoom on Tuesday to talk about what they are doing to transform criminal justice in Boone County, specifically through bail reform.
The organization, run completely by volunteers, helps reduce the number of prisoners in Boone County Jail for non-violent charges, said Peggy Placier, a lead volunteer for Race Matters, Friends.
Volunteers also advocate for change in the way the bail system disproportionately affects people of color and those living in low income areas, which make up a majority of the detainees in Boone County, she said.
Placier said in the forum that 95% of the people in the jail are pretrial detainees. This means that these individuals have been accused of a crime, but have not been convicted of anything. Many of these detainees cannot afford to pay the bail, even if the amount set is lower because it is based on a less serious crime, she said.
In this case, detainees will call the organization for assistance. The volunteers will determine if they fit their criteria: a bail of $2,000 or less and that the detainee is a Boone County resident facing Boone County charges. If the criteria are met, the organization will pay the bail and volunteers will arrange rides to pick them up from the jail if needed, Placier said.
One of the biggest problems the organization runs into, according to Placier, is that bails are paid with the expectation that the accused will return to court on a later date for their summons. Often times, the detainees do not realize they have to return after they are bailed out.
Volunteers keep in contact with their clients and remind them of their court date, but that can be difficult when they don't have access to resources like a phone or computer, or in some cases even a home, she said.
The disparity in resources among these individuals are among the continuing factors that drive the organization to advocate for change in the criminal justice system, she said. The volunteers will continue to make a difference for those that are affected.
"Those are the things we dream about — and that would put us out of business — and we hope that it happens," Placier said.