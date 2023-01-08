A local group of activists met Sunday to discuss its efforts to pay bail for some jailed Boone County residents and reform the criminal justice system.
Race Matters, Friends' community bail fund has assisted 207 people with posting bail at the Boone County Jail since March, 2019, according to organization data.
Many of those at the jail are charged with minor crimes but cannot afford to pay bail to be released, trapping them in a "downward spiral away from family members, jobs and support," the group said in a news release.
"People seem to think that we're putting bad people back out on the street and we're not," said Suzanne Bagby, a volunteer with Race Matters, Friends. "We're putting working people, homeless people, people that are already down on their luck, impoverished people back on the street."
The group aims to pay 100% of select detainees' bail, up to $3,000, according to the release. It also provides those benefitting from the fund with transportation, court information and reminders.
When a case involving a bail fund client ends, some of the bail money goes back to the organization.
Race Matters, Friends said it has paid more than $300,000 in bail through the fund, with about $125,000 having been returned and just over $120,000 currently in the court system because of active cases.
Returning money helps the organization, but it also relies on donations to support and expand its efforts.
The fund, however, isn't the end goal for Race Matters, Friends.
"Our work has been successful in helping many individuals, but it is also propping up an unjust system rather than stopping it," said Peggy Placier, the fund's leader, in the release.
The bail system is flawed because it "really just holds people who can't afford to get out," Tory Kassabaum, a volunteer, said.
Outside of the courts, volunteers also spoke broader challenges for clients like housing, mental illness, addiction and transportation.
Race Matters, Friends' fund has 14 volunteers who operate its bail request phone line and connect clients with other resources — but it's still seeking more help.
"If we want to reduce crime, if we want to keep people out of jail, we have to address the root causes of poverty and the lack of access to resources," said Renee Maxwell, a volunteer. "That is everything."