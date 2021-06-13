Tents and speakers blaring music lined the sidewalks of East Broadway early Sunday morning. At the top of the hill, kids prepared for their trip down the racing lanes made from traffic cones and PVC pipes. The race went from Seventh Street to South Providence Road, with hay bales and cones forming a barrier at the bottom to stop the racers who didn't brake hard enough.

The set up was for the Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby hosted by the Downtown Optimist Club. This was the first time the event had been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The derby had 36 competitors between the ages of 7 and 18 race down a 9,000-foot hill. While this was a smaller group of racers than previous years, co-race director Rick McKernan felt that it was a great turnout.

"Everybody had fun, we didn't see much blood," he said. "So all in all, I think we had a really successful day."

Before the races started, co-race director Evan Schilling told the kids to race hard.

Evan Schilling instructs competitors

Evan Schilling, a co-race director, instructs competitors at the beginning of the day Sunday in Columbia. Soap box derby enthusiasts and participants crowded up and down Broadway to watch the races.

"It's fun to try and be competitive, but at the end of the day it's just about having fun," he said.

The competition was split into three divisions: stock cars, super stock cars and masters cars. The stock cars weighed about 200 pounds, the super stock cars were about 240 pounds and the masters cars were about 255 pounds.

Each race consisted of two heats. The racers competed twice, once down each lane. The winners were those who had the largest time differential of both heats. 

Youli Yang gets into her stock derby car

Youli Yang, 8, gets into her stock derby car before her race Sunday in Columbia. The derby cars are separated into three categories: stock, super stock and masters. The races started at Broadway and Seventh; the cars were released from a ramp to roll down to the end of the track before Providence. Competitors ranged in ages from 7 to 18.
Emily Crumbliss crouches in her superstock derby car

Emily Crumbliss, 12, crouches in her superstock derby car before her race Sunday in Columbia. The soap box derby competition is judged by brackets; the overall winners will compete in the national Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.

Once the kids reached the bottom of the track, volunteers from the MU swim and dive team and Hickman football team helped the kids off the track and loaded their cars into waiting trailers. Allison Bloebaum, an MU senior swimmer, said that helping with the Soap Box Derby has been a tradition for the MU swim and dive team.

"It's completely optional, but it's really fun to watch," she said. "It's also nice just to give back to the community and be a role model for the little ones."

Beckett Collins, Isaac Harris, Abigail Harris and Maureen Harris wave colorful scarves

From front to back, Beckett Collins, Isaac Harris, Abigail Harris and Maureen Harris wave colorful scarves to cheer on derby driver Max Harris’ race Sunday in Columbia. Maureen Harris grabbed the scarves at the last minute as a stand-in for pompoms.

For some racers, this was their first time racing down the East Broadway hill. One of those people was Youli Yang, who finished seventh in the stock car division. Her father, Enbo Yang, said that the soap box experience was exciting.

At the end of the day, three winners came out of each division. Dominic Sousley took the win in the stock car division, while Adelynn Ruegar won the super stock car division. Both went through the bracket undefeated. 

The masters car division was forced to go to a decisive final set between Presten Boots and Paige Boomer. Presten was able to pull out a victory with a differential of .004 seconds. According to Schilling, in a race that goes 18,000 feet, Presten took the victory by only 2 inches.

"I was lucky," he said on his victory.

Tobias White races his superstock car down the track

Tobias White, 12, races his superstock car down the track Sunday in Columbia. At the end of the track, a laser sensor determines the winner. The competition is measured by the difference in time between crossing the finish line, not the length of time of the race overall.
Lisa Franco paints a traffic box while derby racers zoom by

Lisa Franco, a local artist, paints a traffic box while derby racers zoom by Sunday in Columbia. The painted boxes, a signature of downtown, are part of a City of Columbia project to bring art into public spaces. Franco said she didn’t know the derby would be taking place Sunday morning; it provided surprise entertainment as the backdrop for her work.

At the end of the event, members of the Optimist Club, along with parents and racers helped clean up all the tents, pipes, cones and hay bales on the street.

For Casey Buckman, a father of one of the stock car drivers, helping to clean sets a good example for the kids and shows how connected the community is.

"The race is the main attraction, but the entire thing is a project that pulls an entire community together," Buckman said.

The winners of the three divisions will have the opportunity to compete in the international race from July 20-24 in Akron, Ohio. Adelynn, who visited the Akron track three years ago after her brother won, feels intimidated by the hill but knows she will have a fun experience there. 

Her father, Wayne Ruegar, said his memories of today's soap box derby are amazing.

"Today was a little work," Wayne said. "And to see the kids have fun, that's why you get out there and you lift a car 900 times."

A volunteer tows a masters derby car off the track

A volunteer tows a masters derby car off the track at the end of a race Sunday in Columbia. Holly Welthe, the mother of the race car's original driver Jordan Welthe, said the orange car won a derby in 2013, but had not been used since. Preston Boots, 12, drove the car in this year's derby and won. 

