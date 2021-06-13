Tents and speakers blaring music lined the sidewalks of East Broadway early Sunday morning. At the top of the hill, kids prepared for their trip down the racing lanes made from traffic cones and PVC pipes. The race went from Seventh Street to South Providence Road, with hay bales and cones forming a barrier at the bottom to stop the racers who didn't brake hard enough.
The set up was for the Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby hosted by the Downtown Optimist Club. This was the first time the event had been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The derby had 36 competitors between the ages of 7 and 18 race down a 9,000-foot hill. While this was a smaller group of racers than previous years, co-race director Rick McKernan felt that it was a great turnout.
"Everybody had fun, we didn't see much blood," he said. "So all in all, I think we had a really successful day."
Before the races started, co-race director Evan Schilling told the kids to race hard.
"It's fun to try and be competitive, but at the end of the day it's just about having fun," he said.
The competition was split into three divisions: stock cars, super stock cars and masters cars. The stock cars weighed about 200 pounds, the super stock cars were about 240 pounds and the masters cars were about 255 pounds.
Each race consisted of two heats. The racers competed twice, once down each lane. The winners were those who had the largest time differential of both heats.
Once the kids reached the bottom of the track, volunteers from the MU swim and dive team and Hickman football team helped the kids off the track and loaded their cars into waiting trailers. Allison Bloebaum, an MU senior swimmer, said that helping with the Soap Box Derby has been a tradition for the MU swim and dive team.
"It's completely optional, but it's really fun to watch," she said. "It's also nice just to give back to the community and be a role model for the little ones."
For some racers, this was their first time racing down the East Broadway hill. One of those people was Youli Yang, who finished seventh in the stock car division. Her father, Enbo Yang, said that the soap box experience was exciting.
At the end of the day, three winners came out of each division. Dominic Sousley took the win in the stock car division, while Adelynn Ruegar won the super stock car division. Both went through the bracket undefeated.
The masters car division was forced to go to a decisive final set between Presten Boots and Paige Boomer. Presten was able to pull out a victory with a differential of .004 seconds. According to Schilling, in a race that goes 18,000 feet, Presten took the victory by only 2 inches.
"I was lucky," he said on his victory.
At the end of the event, members of the Optimist Club, along with parents and racers helped clean up all the tents, pipes, cones and hay bales on the street.
For Casey Buckman, a father of one of the stock car drivers, helping to clean sets a good example for the kids and shows how connected the community is.
"The race is the main attraction, but the entire thing is a project that pulls an entire community together," Buckman said.
The winners of the three divisions will have the opportunity to compete in the international race from July 20-24 in Akron, Ohio. Adelynn, who visited the Akron track three years ago after her brother won, feels intimidated by the hill but knows she will have a fun experience there.
Her father, Wayne Ruegar, said his memories of today's soap box derby are amazing.
"Today was a little work," Wayne said. "And to see the kids have fun, that's why you get out there and you lift a car 900 times."