The 16th Annual Miracle for Kids Radiothon raised $230,448 for MU Health Care's Children's Hospital, according to a news release.
The Children's Miracle Network, Missouri Credit Union and Zimmer Radio Group partnered to raise the funds. Zimmer radio stations 93.9 FM The Eagle, 94.3 FM KAT Country, 99.3 FM Clear 99 and 106.9 FM Y107 broadcasted from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. During the broadcasts, 18 families from the Children's Hospital shared their stories.
The radiothon passed their goal of $225,000, but fell short of the record of $259,000.
All the proceeds will go towards the mid-Missouri Children's Hospital to help pediatric and adolescent patients.