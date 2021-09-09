Starting Friday, visitors to Ragtag Cinema will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events.
Stacie Pottinger, the director of development and communication for Ragtag Cinema, said the decision was made by the Board of Directors following informal surveys among stakeholders and patrons.
”We found that our guests would be more comfortable attending events with this requirement,” Pottinger said.
Ragtag Cinema will be joining The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall in requiring guests to provide vaccination or test status. The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall enacted their policies Monday. Guests will have to provide their vaccine card or a photocopy with the final dose at least 14 days prior to the date of the event. Otherwise, they will have to provide a negative test taken within 72 hours prior to the event.
The Blue Note’s website reads, “We are working to ensure we are operating in the safest way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large.”
Guests should be prepared to present their chosen method of proof at the event. They should also bring a mask, which are still required at these events despite the precautions in place.
Further information on these policies can be found at the Ragtag Cinema, Blue Note and Rose Music Hall websites.