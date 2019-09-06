Ragtag Cinema has a new film programmer as of September. Ted Rogers, a projectionist with the cinema since 2018, was picked for the job, the Ragtag Cinema Society announced Friday.
In his new role, Rogers is responsible for picking the films shown at the cinema and building relationships with the film industry and local communities, among other things. He'll also curate specialty programming, like Homebrewed, the Passport series and the cinema's new Family Friendly series.
“We do a lot for our regular audiences, but there are many ways we can expand who makes up that audience,” Rogers said in a news release.
Rogers also said he looks forward to collaborating with community groups to find films they want to see.
Rogers is replacing Chris Boeckmann, who has been Ragtag's head programmer since May 2017. Boeckmann was promoted to the society's director of programming and the leader of the annual True/False Film Fest's programming team.
Boeckmann is a longtime member of the film society. He became an official programmer for the festival in 2009 and a programmer at Ragtag Cinema in 2010.
This is the latest shift in leadership at the society. David Wilson and Paul Sturtz, film society co-founders and festival "co-conspirators," have both moved away from programming roles.
In July, Sturtz stepped down to campaign for Elizabeth Warren, a contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Wilson announced his departure in April 2018 to focus more on his own filmmaking and personal life, though he continues to work with the film festival on special projects.