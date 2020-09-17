Ragtag Film Society will hold its CoMo Famous competition Oct. 6-20, according to a news release.
This is the second year of the competition in which five prominent Columbians have selected different famous films to screen outdoors at the location of their choice. The screening locations were not announced.The competition is to see who can raise the most funds for the organization through donations and ticket sales for their event.
"Funds from the event will help ensure that Ragtag Film Society can continue to screen the best of independent film at Ragtag Cinema," the release noted.
The competition winner will be announced Oct 23.
The 2020 contests and films are:
- Jen Lee Reeves, founder of the Born Just Right organization, will screen "John Lewis: Good Trouble" on Oct. 6.
- Richard King from Cooper's Landing will screen "All The President’s Men" on Oct. 8.
- Martha Pickens, the champion of Cradle to Career Alliance, will screen "To Sir, With Love" on Oct. 13.
- Mo Louis, host of BXR Morning Show, will screen "Dazed and Confused" on Oct. 15.
- Adonica Coleman, owner of A2D Events, will screen "Coming to America" on Oct. 20.
Tickets are on sale at the Ragtag Cinema website.
Donations for CoMo Famous can be made through the contestants' individual fundraising websites open now until Oct. 21.