Ragtag Film Society has created a new co-executive director position to lead the organization.
The change in leadership will replace the former executive director position with a three-person team entitled co-custodians, following Ragtag Film Society's collective leadership style, according to a news release from the organization.
Team members Barbie Banks, Camellia Cosgray and Arin Liberman have a combined 30 years experience with the organization.
Executive Director Jeremy Brown left the organization in June after three years at the helm. He was the first to hold that position and furthered the financial stability and unification of Ragtag Cinema and True/False Film Festival, the release said.
According to a Ragtag Film Society news release, the co-custodians will continue the unification of the two projects under their parent organization, Ragtag Film Society, and will work to improve the health, safety and growth of those that work for the organization.
The trio plan to use programming and partnerships to continue serving film communities in and around Columbia, the release said.
The release provided this information about the new leadership team:
Banks, experienced in nonprofit management, had been a hospitality coordinator for True/False and managing director of Ragtag Cinema.
Cosgray, an art fanatic, the first a True/False operations director, was later promoted to fest director.
Liberman, a film aficionado, was the education outreach coordinator and assistant box office director at True/False, edited publications, managed the programming team and was the organizations first chief people officer.
The organization recognized the "atypical" title. In the release, Ragtag Film Society said, "'custodian' in the context of RFS, is to serve as caretakers and protectors, keeping a flame alive — continuing to feed it with new ideas and sustenance so that it can, sustainably, burn on for a long, long time."
RSF said their festival and arthouse cinema will continue to strengthen the community through their ability to "amplify diverse experiences and identities."
The organization recognizes the difficult future ahead amid COVID-19 concerns but says in the release that the new team is committed to reworking what a film festival and cinema can look like.