The Ragtag Film Society will soon launch a new fundraiser featuring six films selected by six prominent Columbians.
The fundraiser, CoMo Famous, will run from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1 at Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St. The society chose six community members who each picked a favorite film to screen for one night. They will compete for the most money made in ticket sales.
“The funds raised for CoMo Famous will ensure that Ragtag Film Society can continue to screen the best of independent film at Ragtag Cinema every day,” Jodi Mitori, development and communications director of the society, said in a news release. The funds will also help support the True/False Film Fest.
Here are the 2019 contestants and films, as well as the film screening dates:
- "RBG," Sept. 17 — Brianna L. Lennon, Boone County Clerk
- "Fried Green Tomatoes," Sept. 18 — Anastasia Pottinger, Rogue Studios
- "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," Sept. 24 — J.D. Calvin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- "No Impact Man: The Documentary," Sept. 25 — Barbara Buffaloe, City of Columbia
- "Do the Right Thing," Sept. 26 — Nikki McGruder, Inclusive Impact Institute
- "Dirty Dancing," Oct. 1 — Erica Pefferman, Columbia Marketing Group
The winner of the competition will be announced Oct. 3. Tickets for the six movies are now available at ragtagcinema.org/fundraiser.
Supervising editor is Tynan Stewart.