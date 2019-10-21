Over the weekend, the Ragtag Film Society ended sponsorship ties with The Crossing, but David Wilson, co-founder of the organization, said it doesn't yet have a plan in place to make up for the lost funding.
Wilson said the decision to end their relationship was not financially motivated and that the money from the sponsorship was a relatively small portion of Ragtag's budget. Approximately 1.5% of Ragtag Film Society's budget, which includes the cinema and the True/False Film Festival, came from The Crossing, he said.
Keith Simon, the The Crossing’s co-pastor, delivered a sermon Oct. 13 about gender dysphoria that was called hurtful and transphobic by Columbia’s LGTBQ community. In response, many community members and the MU Department of Theatre called for a boycott of the film festival unless it ended its partnership with the church.
In a statement released Friday, Ragtag said, "This unique project sought to find common ground between people in Columbia, Missouri, who did not necessarily share religious beliefs but might nonetheless be able to grow and learn from watching documentaries at True/False and movies at Ragtag Cinema."
Wilson said Ragtag has a vetting process for accepting potential sponsors. He said Ragtag researches what they have sponsored in the past and tries to gauge the sponsor's values. He said The Crossing's position on transgender people was not a shock to them but clarified that the sermon brought up irreconcilable differences between the two organizations.
"There comes a point where these differences become too large," he said.
Wilson said he personally values conversation with people who have different opinions. Money can, however, make those conversations more difficult.
"Having a financial sponsorship underlying that creates problems," he said.
On Sunday, in a sermon titled "What Makes Your Life Worth It?", The Crossing co-pastor David Cover reminded his congregation they can learn from the experience while recognizing a "bigger picture."
"People are not our enemy," he said.