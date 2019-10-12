Passionate about movies? Then the Ragtag Film Society has an opportunity for you.
The organization behind the True/False Film Fest and Ragtag Cinema is looking for young movie enthusiasts from mid-Missouri for its newest program, the New Canon Society. It is seeking residents between 18 and 30 who are passionate about movies and want to learn how the industry works.
One of the biggest problems with the movie business is that it is extremely difficult for newcomers to break into, Chris Boeckmann, director of film programming for the Ragtag Film Society, said.
“If you are someone who has no foot in the door in the first place, I don’t understand how one would go about entering the film industry,” said Boeckmann, who is driving the New Canon Society. “And so, the reason for this program is to try and demystify how that works.”
Participants will meet weekly to watch and discuss movies and to hear industry professionals discuss their experiences and provide insight on how to make a career in film.
Boeckmann also wants to give participants a chance to gain firsthand experience in a real-world setting. He plans on having those interested in a particular film to research it, gain approval from the filmmakers and organize a showing at Ragtag. He plans to devote one night a month of the theater’s schedule to this.
Another problem that this program hopes to address is the lack of diversity in the industry. Boeckmann believes much of the decision-making in the film industry about what gets made and shown at theaters or what gets called “great” is made by a small portion of the population that tends to be privileged, wealthy, white, straight, cisgender men.
“It didn’t really click to me the scale of the problem I’m taking about, the industry-wide problem, until I went to this conference called the Art House Convergence,” Boeckmann said.
The Art House Convergence is a conference of independent art house theater operators from across the country, held annually in Utah. Boeckmann said that it’s the one week of the year where he can interact with other film programmers.
“I went to it one year, and it was really alarming.” Boeckmann said. “It’s just an extremely homogenous group ... It was very white, it was very male and it was very straight.”
Boeckmann said there were a lot of panels at the conference designed to address diversity, but he didn’t feel that anyone there was actually doing anything at their own institutions to change anything. He hopes his program will create change in its own small way.
“I do think, on a local level, building a film culture that is more inclusive takes actual actions,” Boeckmann said.
While Boeckmann has big ideas for the New Canon Society, the project remains in its infancy.
“I should say this is a young program, and I’m going to be feeling out a lot of how it operates as it goes because of that,” he said. “I’m calling it an experiment.”
Those who wish to apply to the program should fill out a short form at www.tinyurl.com/newcanonsociety.
“The hope,” Boeckmann said, “is that everyone is growing together as programmers and learning more about how the industry operates and also sharing cool movies.”