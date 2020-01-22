A slushy mix of rain and snow is expected through Friday, but ice is no longer a key concern, weather forecasters said Wednesday.
A small snow accumulation is likely Wednesday night, but temperatures are going to remain above freezing through Friday, KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith said.
The improving forecast prompted city officials to ramp down winter storm preparations.
"No overnight crews are currently planned, but crews are ready to respond if needed," the city said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
The storm's impact is expected to be felt through Friday, but it's not forecast to bring icing like last Friday, which caused power outages and closures. But drivers should still be careful driving on slick roads, Beckwith said.
Beckwith said that with wet, slushy roads, it doesn't take much precipitation to create slick driving conditions.
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted a message of caution Wednesday afternoon to drivers:
Keep your guard up on your evening commute! This system is moving slow and may come and go, so conditions will vary. Stay alert. Take it slow. Buckle up. And know before you go. Check conditions at https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr or on the free MoDOT Map mobile app. pic.twitter.com/G7vtLHkZIC— MoDOT (@MoDOT) January 22, 2020
MoDOT encouraged drivers to go slow and check conditions at traveler.modot.org or on the MoDOT Map mobile app.
As far as Thursday morning, expect more rain and snow mix that will turn into rain by midday, Beckwith said. From Thursday evening into Friday morning, expect snowfall with minor accumulation, Beckwith said.
Meteorologist Matt Beitscher from the National Weather Service in St. Louis confirmed there will be a mix of rain and snow with possible freezing rain Wednesday evening. Beitscher said there should be little to no ice overnight Wednesday with small snow accumulation.
He also said rain and snow are expected Thursday from morning through 4 p.m. Some small snow accumulation is possible from late Thursday afternoon into the night, Beitscher said.
On Friday, there will be continued mixed precipitation of rain and snow throughout the morning, which will then taper off into the afternoon, Beitscher said.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.