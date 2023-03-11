Rain chills annual Polar Plunge but doesn't stop participants' splashes

Though the skies were gloomy, spirits were anything but at the Bass Pro Shops Saturday morning. The 2023 Polar Plunge lived up to its name with freezing rain and temperatures that felt like 32 degrees.
The Polar Plunge is an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. Participants pay a $10 registration fee with the promise of raising $75 by the event.
Head Coordinator Krista Evans said that Special Olympics Missouri's fundraising goal for this year was $60,000. As of noon on Saturday, they had accounted for $47,000 of that goal.
The Polar Plunge this year consisted of around 240 participants, donning vibrant costumes and taking turns running into a frigid lake.
Each group had its own strategy to mentally prepare for the plunge. The Lewis and Clark Student Council took turns jumping up and down together in a circle leading up to their turn.
The Ladies Charitable Riding Group said that while they like to convince themselves it's warm out, ultimately their strategy is to remind themselves about the cause.
"We do it because our son is in Special Olympics and we want everyone to be able to take part in that," said Jamie McDonald, a returning plunger.
This was McDonald's 12th year taking the plunge. This year her team submerged themselves in handmade, snack-themed costumes.
As the rain picked up and the event went on, participants remained in high spirits, smiling and cheering as they came out of the lake. Many said that their favorite part, besides putting on warm clothes after, is what the event represents.
"I love how the community is coming together," Evans said.