 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain chills annual Polar Plunge but doesn't stop participants' splashes

Rain chills annual Polar Plunge but doesn't stop participants' splashes

Though the skies were gloomy, spirits were anything but at the Bass Pro Shops Saturday morning. The 2023 Polar Plunge lived up to its name with freezing rain and temperatures that felt like 32 degrees.

The Polar Plunge is an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. Participants pay a $10 registration fee with the promise of raising $75 by the event. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you