Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Polar Plunge

From left, Matt McVay, Taylor Thomas, Joshua Kersey and Andy Chaplin pose for a picture Saturday after plunging into the water at Bass Pro Shops in Columbia. The group, named the Glacier Chasers, raised more than $2,000 leading up to the Polar Plunge. “Sometimes you've just got to send it,” said McVay, who submerged his whole body in the water.
Water clings to Dale Holpuch’s wig Saturday after his group, Krew 77, ran into the water during the Polar Plunge. Staff from the Walmart Supercenter donned disco-themed costumes as part of the event’s dress code. “We’re here to help some kids, and we’re doing it together,” Holpuch said.
Brittney Corcoran waits in the queue to plunge into the water Saturday with her group, The Dancing Queens. She and her husband, Easton, dressed up as Freddie Mercury for the event. “It’s my second year, and it’s her first,” Easton Corcoran said.
Though the skies were gloomy Saturday morning, spirits were anything but at Bass Pro Shops. The 2023 Polar Plunge lived up to its name with freezing rain and temperatures that felt like 32 degrees.
The Polar Plunge is an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. Participants pay a $10 registration fee with the promise of raising $75 by the event.
Head Coordinator Krista Evans said that Special Olympics Missouri's fundraising goal for this year was $60,000. As of noon Saturday, the event had accounted for $47,000 of that goal.
The Polar Plunge this year consisted of around 240 participants, donning vibrant costumes and taking turns running into a frigid lake.
Each group had its own strategy to mentally prepare for the plunge. The Lewis and Clark Student Council took turns jumping up and down together in a circle leading up to their turn.
The Ladies Charitable Riding Group said that while they like to convince themselves it's warm out, ultimately their strategy is to remind themselves about the cause.
"We do it because our son is in Special Olympics, and we want everyone to be able to take part in that," said Jamie McDonald, a returning plunger.
This was McDonald's 12th year taking the plunge. This year her team submerged themselves in handmade, snack-themed costumes.
As the rain picked up and the event went on, participants remained in high spirits, smiling and cheering as they came out of the lake. Many said that their favorite part, besides putting on warm clothes after, is what the event represents.
"I love how the community is coming together," Evans said.