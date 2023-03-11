 Skip to main content
Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Polar Plunge

Though the skies were gloomy Saturday morning, spirits were anything but at Bass Pro Shops. The 2023 Polar Plunge lived up to its name with freezing rain and temperatures that felt like 32 degrees.

Brittney Corcoran waits in the queue to plunge into the water Saturday with her group, The Dancing Queens. She and her husband, Easton, dressed up as Freddie Mercury for the event. “It’s my second year, and it’s her first,” Easton Corcoran said.

The Polar Plunge is an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. Participants pay a $10 registration fee with the promise of raising $75 by the event. 

The Disco Ducks run toward the water Saturday during the Polar Plunge at Bass Pro Shops in Columbia. The group raised more than $1,000 for the Missouri Special Olympics
From left: Matt McVay, Taylor Thomas, Joshua Kersey and Andy Chaplin pose for a picture after plunging into the water

From left, Matt McVay, Taylor Thomas, Joshua Kersey and Andy Chaplin pose for a picture Saturday after plunging into the water at Bass Pro Shops in Columbia. The group, named the Glacier Chasers, raised more than $2,000 leading up to the Polar Plunge. “Sometimes you've just got to send it,” said McVay, who submerged his whole body in the water.
Water clings to Dale Holpuch’s wig Saturday after his group, Krew 77, ran into the water during the Polar Plunge. Staff from the Walmart Supercenter donned disco-themed costumes as part of the event’s dress code. “We’re here to help some kids, and we’re doing it together,” Holpuch said.

