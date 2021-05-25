Rainbow House Executive Director Janie Bakutes has retired from the post after 18 years with the organization.
Rainbow House is divided into two separate programs. The Children's Emergency Shelter provides a safe environment for displaced children experiencing family crisis. The Child Advocacy Center is a safe space for neglected and abused children to openly talk about their experience of abuse with an inter-disciplinary team.
Bakutes became executive director in 2015 after serving as administrative director of the Child Advocacy Center.
"It has been a privilege to be part of Rainbow House for the past 18 years," Bakutes said in a news release. "Thank you to this wonderful community and everyone who has supported me and the work of such an important and unique organization."
Allison Hollenbeck, a member of the Rainbow House Board of Directors, will serve as the interim executive director while potential candidates for the permanent post are reviewed.
Board President Melissa Faurot said, "Janie brought great knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to her work at Rainbow House, and her retirement will be deeply felt throughout the organization.”