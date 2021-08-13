Rainbow House, a Columbia based nonprofit providing support to families in crisis, is experiencing a change in leadership. Melissa Faurot will be the nonprofit's new executive director, according to an Aug. 9 news release from the organization.
Faurot has served on the organization's board of directors since 2011 and as president of the board since 2012. She has also been involved in planning Rainbow House's fundraising events, according to the release.
Faurot earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, accounting and business management from Columbia College. She has also earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri School of Law. Faurot has practiced family law, juvenile law and mediation, and she holds certifications as parent coordinator, family law mediator and guardian ad litem.
Faurot will succeed Janie Bakutes, who retired in May. Bakutes held the position since 2015 but was with the organization for 18 years.
Rainbow House began in an old farmhouse 1986 with room for up to 12 children, according to its website. In 2018, more that 540 children received services with Rainbow House.
