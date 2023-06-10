Rainbow Ride celebrates Pride

From left, Ellen, Chloe and Sara Williams lie in the grass Saturday while watching a performance from the Quorus, Columbia's LGBTQ+ community choir, at Peace Park. Chloe performed a dance routine to “Better When I’m Dancin’” in the event’s Youth Talent Show.
Bicyclists return from their morning ride Saturday at Peace Park. All donations from the event went toward resources at The Center Project, including the Emergency Fund, which provides for LGBTQ+ community members experiencing financial insecurity.
Elizabeth Dodson straps a glittery triceratops headpiece onto her dog, LeBron James, on Saturday at Peace Park. Dodson entered her dog into the Gayest Pet Contest. “Even without the costume, he is easily the gayest dog in Columbia,” she said.
Gioia Baysinger cools off with a rainbow fan Saturday at Peace Park. The Center Project hosted this year’s Rainbow Ride in collaboration with Mid-Missouri PrideFest and the Mizzou Health Care Pride Alliance.
Bicycles decorated with rainbow flags, stuffed animals, streamers and ribbons headed toward Scott Boulevard during the annual Rainbow Ride on Saturday at Peace Park. The participants began the ride at 10 a.m. and gradually returned back to the event around noon.
Beth Shepard, who has attended the Rainbow Ride for several years, helped hand out gift certificates to individuals and families with the best costumes.
After the bike ride, participants and other audience members watched entertainment hosted by The Center Project and Mid-Missouri PrideFest. Children sang and danced in the Youth Talent Show before the Gayest Pet Contest.
LeBron James the dog strutted the stage in a rainbow dinosaur-themed costume, complete with a multicolor wig. His owner, Elizabeth Dodson, adopted him out of foster care. Dodson said she brings LeBron to foster events from the Central Missouri Humane Society to promote adoption opportunities for other animals.
“I knew from the moment he sat down in front of me he wasn’t a super masculine dog,” Dodson said.
Four members of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest Royalty ended the event with a performance. 2022 Queen Music Malone, Regent Bea Jay Enidae and King Matthew Malone entertained the crowd in their last public appearance as PrideFest royalty.