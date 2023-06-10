 Skip to main content
Rainbow Ride celebrates Pride

Bicycles decorated with rainbow flags, stuffed animals, streamers and ribbons headed toward Scott Boulevard during the annual Rainbow Ride on Saturday at Peace Park. The participants began the ride at 10 a.m. and gradually returned back to the event around noon.

From left, Ellen, Chloe and Sara Williams

From left, Ellen, Chloe and Sara Williams lie in the grass Saturday while watching a performance from the Quorus, Columbia's LGBTQ+ community choir, at Peace Park. Chloe performed a dance routine to “Better When I’m Dancin’” in the event’s Youth Talent Show.
Lulu Abigail the pig stands

Lulu Abigail the pig stands in the shade Saturday at Peace Park. Her owners allowed other people to pet and feed Lulu handfuls of Cheerios.

Beth Shepard, who has attended the Rainbow Ride for several years, helped hand out gift certificates to individuals and families with the best costumes.

Bicyclists return from their morning ride on Saturday

Bicyclists return from their morning ride Saturday at Peace Park. All donations from the event went toward resources at The Center Project, including the Emergency Fund, which provides for LGBTQ+ community members experiencing financial insecurity.

After the bike ride, participants and other audience members watched entertainment hosted by The Center Project and Mid-Missouri PrideFest. Children sang and danced in the Youth Talent Show before the Gayest Pet Contest.

Elizabeth Dodson straps a glittery Triceratops headpiece

Elizabeth Dodson straps a glittery triceratops headpiece onto her dog, LeBron James, on Saturday at Peace Park. Dodson entered her dog into the Gayest Pet Contest. “Even without the costume, he is easily the gayest dog in Columbia,” she said.
Toby Hanna twirls a pair of rainbow flags

Toby Hanna twirls a pair of rainbow flags Saturday at Peace Park. After the bike ride, participants were invited to eat lunch donated by Pizza Tree and watched a variety of performances.
Gioia Baysinger cools off with a rainbow fan

Gioia Baysinger cools off with a rainbow fan Saturday at Peace Park. The Center Project hosted this year’s Rainbow Ride in collaboration with Mid-Missouri PrideFest and the Mizzou Health Care Pride Alliance.

