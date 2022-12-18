Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?
Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
Former Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas advocated for more pay during his 2019 re-election campaign. Three years later, Thomas said in a telephone interview that he still believes the mayor and council members should be paid more.
Thomas suggested a wage comparable to a management job in the private sector. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that in May 2021, the annual mean wage for a management position in Columbia was about $96,600. Thomas said paying a living wage would boost economic diversity on the council.
“Somebody who works a factory job or somebody who ... works in the evenings currently can’t even consider becoming a member of the council because they’d very likely be scheduled to work on a Monday evening, and they wouldn’t be able to give up their other job and become a council member,” Thomas said.
Several professors who study the relationship between government and pay agree that increasing pay for City Council members could draw better candidates into running for office and increase economic diversity on the council.
Per the City Charter, the mayor of Columbia earns a stipend of $9,000 a year, while the other six members of the council receive $6,000. That breaks down to $750 and $500 a month, respectively.
That amount is less than council members earn in similar Missouri cities. Among Missouri cities with at least 100,000 residents, only Springfield pays its council less.
Columbia is a council-manager city. The seven members of the City Council set policy, and a city manager makes administrative and executive decisions.
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood works full time for the city and manages day-to-day operations, while the council members — including Mayor Barbara Buffaloe — are considered part-time and conduct their main duties at biweekly council meetings and work sessions. Seewood is paid a salary of $200,000.
David Seamon, president of the Columbia Board of Education, ran for mayor in 2020 and placed third. Raising council pay was a part of his campaign, and Seamon said Columbia’s pay structure makes it seem as if the city does not value its council members’ time or a diverse council to represent a diverse city.
“We essentially set it up to where if you want to be a council person,” Seamon said, “you either need to be retired, you need to be independently wealthy or you may just be someone who is comfortable with making ($500) a month while potentially jeopardizing whatever your full-time job is because you’re having to take time away from that.”
Council members divided
Of the seven members of the Columbia City Council, three do not have full-time jobs apart from their council work.
Council members who do work full time said they spend about 15 to 20 hours a week on council work on top of their full-time jobs. Roy Lovelady, who joined the council after winning an August special election and is a business owner, was not available for comment.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster has been retired since before he was elected to the council this year. He said the job is a lot of work, especially because he is new to the position and is still figuring out how to do the best job he can.
Foster said he does not have the experience to say whether being a council member should be a full-time job, but he agreed with Thomas that the stipend limits those who can run for office and serve the community.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner is the director of engagement for the Association of Health Care Journalists, which is affiliated with the MU School of Journalism. She is also a mother of two children, one born this year.
Being a council member is a full-time job “to do it right” because making effective, substantive policy takes a lot of time, she said. With her other job, she said she does not have as much time to invest in council work as she would like.
Waner said she could see justification for not only considering more pay for council members, but also revisiting whether a part-time council and mayor are the best fit for Columbia.
“We’re a bigger community than we were when the charter and the code were adopted and written, so it might be time to revisit whether or not our form of government should actually allow for full-time representation,” Waner said.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler is the business manager for a Kansas City construction company. She said balancing the positions is difficult every day because she wants to be fully committed to both. However, she said that she was initially resistant to council members receiving a stipend when it was passed in 2014.
Working hard for little reward helps City Council members understand the financial hardships of many constituents, she said. Paying council members more or making them full time would take them one step away from the people.
“I want to internalize the struggles of when people come to the podium (at city council meetings), and they tell us their struggles,” Fowler said. “I want it to inform my thinking. ... I want that to be the difference between how I would have made a decision if I didn’t know that and how I do make a decision.”
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer and Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters resisted changing the form of Columbia’s government because they said it might invite people motivated by money or power rather than dedication to the public to run for City Council.
Pitzer is a senior portfolio manager for Shelter Insurance. Peters is retired from her career as a neonatologist, and she currently manages properties around the city as a landlord.
Pitzer said Columbia is already run by professionals, including the city manager and city employees, who know how to do their jobs more effectively than a professionalized city council would.
“For me to come in and say, ‘Well, I know more about running the health department than the full-time professionals who are doing it all the time, every single day,’ I mean, that’s quite an assumption,” Pitzer said.
Peters added that as a taxpayer, she has no interest in paying council members more so they can learn how to do a job that is already being done.
Nancy Thompson, the counselor in the city’s legal department, said by email that the City Council could change Columbia’s form of government by putting an amendment on the ballot. Citizens could also put it on the ballot if they could collect enough signatures to represent 10% of the electorate.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said she supports retaining the council-manager form of government but also raising pay for future mayors and council members so they can have more time to dedicate to the work.
Buffaloe said her husband makes enough money as a doctor to support her family. Columbia deserves a mayor who can commit themselves full time so that person can be available to the community, she said.
“I joke that I’m the hardest-working volunteer in town because it feels like that at times,” Buffaloe said, “but it’s the sort of thing that if I really want to see representation on our council and have people be able to put the time and energy into reading all of the documents we need to so that they’re not just having to ask all their questions (at city council meetings) ... I think it’s definitely a direction that we should be going in, especially as Columbia grows.”
Higher-quality representation
Michelangelo Landgrave and Noam Lupu, professors who study state and local government, said raising pay for Columbia legislators could improve diversity and knowledge in city government.
Landgrave is a faculty member at MU’s Truman School of Government and Public Affairs. To attract the best candidates to run for City Council, the city should pay council members a cut above comparable private-sector jobs, he said. This is because it is generally more difficult to entice qualified candidates to do government work when they have options in the private sector .
“It attracts better-educated, better-qualified individuals for these positions, and it also retains those individuals,” Landgrave said.
“If you pay relatively low wages, on average, it means that you get less-qualified individuals insofar as we can measure it by education level or experience. And even if you do get someone good in the post for a year or two, because you’re underpaying them so much, they end up not being retained very long-term.”
Landgrave discounted the argument that increasing pay would attract more people motivated by money or power to run for office. If amateur politicians are running local government, policymaking is more exposed to outside influences like interest groups because these groups can more easily take advantage of less experienced officeholders, he said.
Maintaining both a city manager and a well-paid council and mayor would benefit Columbia because each group typically has a different focus, he said. City managers are more equipped to deal with nonpartisan and practical issues like roads or trash collection, Landgrave said, while council members can focus on representing the people and working with them on local solutions.
Lupu, a political science professor at Vanderbilt University, studies why working-class Americans tend not to run for office. He and other researchers have found that less wealthy Americans often stay out of government because their low wages and long working hours make it challenging to run for office, he said, which comes with a degree of uncertainty and a price tag that many can’t afford.
A more economically diverse government can more effectively understand the needs of its entire constituency and make sure more voices are heard, he said.
It is important to consider descriptive representation or the idea that people have higher confidence in their government when officials look more like them, whether on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race or economic background, he said.
“If we look at the electorate, and you look at people from less privileged economic backgrounds and people who have more privileged economic positions,” Lupu said, “they tend to have different positions on economic issues, on government spending on welfare, redistribution, minimum wage, labor unions, legislation around unions, those kinds of issues.”
Pay lags behind other cities
Columbia’s pay figures lag behind most similar-sized cities in Missouri.
Independence, a satellite of Kansas City that has roughly 3,000 fewer people than Columbia, also operates with a council-manager system. The city pays its mayor $40,000 a year and its council members $20,000.
In Fiscal Year 2022, Columbia adopted a city budget of $492 million; by contrast, Independence’s budget that year was about $338 million.
The suburban cities of St. Charles, O’Fallon and Lee’s Summit all operate on a mayor-city administrator-council system. In this system, the city administrator is a full-time employee whose responsibilities are similar to a city manager’s, but the administrator serves as an administrative assistant to the mayor rather than an independent executive.
St. Charles doles out a hefty $75,400 salary to its mayor and an annual $10,200 stipend to council members.
O’Fallon compensates its mayor with $24,000 a year and its council members with $12,000 each.
Lee’s Summit pays $12,600 to its mayor pro tempore and $11,400 to the members of its council. Each city has fewer people than Columbia and a budget less than half the size of Columbia’s.
In contrast, Missouri’s third-largest city, Springfield, also follows the council-manager form of government. But its mayor receives just $2,400 each year, and its city council members get nothing at all.