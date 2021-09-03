People Before Projects is hosting a "Rally to Invest in People" at 6 p.m. on Tuesday outside Daniel Boone City Building.
The rally's purpose is to urge Columbia officials to spend the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help local marginalized communities that have been disproportionately hurt by social inequities made worse by the pandemic, according to a news release from the group.
Members of People Before Projects and several supporting organizations like CoMo For Progress, Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and others scheduled the rally to coincide with the regular meeting of the Columbia City Council. That meeting includes a public hearing on FY2022 budget priorities.
The American Rescue Plan allocates $21.6 billion to states, local governments and territories across the country. The money is used to help with the economic and public health impacts of the pandemic. The intention is to provide funding and increase resources in order to rebuild communities that have been hit hard by COVID-19.
The group says the American Rescue Plan funds provide resources now to address the concerns they prioritize.
The City of Columbia will receive $25 million in federal emergency funds, and $35 million will be given to Boone County.
Participants of the rally want to show Columbia that they are holding public officials accountable, according to the release. They want to ensure that community members who have faced the worst of the pandemic's economic impact receive programs and assistance.
In the past, those groups have been told to be patient or that there is not enough funding to address poverty, access to healthcare, homelessness and other issues, according to their statement.