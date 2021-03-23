The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting involving a police officer.
Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a male subject with a knife attempting to break into residences at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in Jacksonville.
The man approached the officer “in a threatening manner,” prompting him to discharge his firearm, according to the news release from the highway patrol.
Following an unsuccessful first-aid response on the spot, the suspect was pronounced dead at 6:13 a.m.
He was identified as David Hill, 44, of Jacksonville.
The investigation is ongoing.