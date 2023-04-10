Randy Minchew, business owner and former Columbia mayoral candidate, has formed a campaign committee as he mulls a 2024 run for the District 19 State Senate seat held by Caleb Rowden.
Rowden, R-Columbia, is not eligible for reelection in 2024 because of state term limits.
“I am not decided on whether or not to run, but wanted to put something on paper,” Minchew said.
Minchew said he is “exploring the possibility of this” run for office as a Republican.
“I have been asked by several different people and multiple organizations if I would consider running for the 19th District Senate seat in 2024,” Minchew said via text.
Minchew went on to say he doesn’t want to “lose” Boone County to a Democratic candidate, as redistricting has changed the makeup of voters in the once rural district which crossed county lines.The seat now is entirely contained in Boone County.
Minchew previously ran unsuccessfully for the open mayoral seat in Columbia in 2022. As the only conservative candidate, he ran on a “realist” approach to addressing the city’s issues.
“In 64 years, I’ve learned what you can get done and what you can’t get done,” Minchew previously told the Missourian. “And how to work with teams and get people motivated.”
Minchew also twice sought the Sixth Ward seat on the city council. In 2015 he ended his campaign because of similar stances as other candidates and was unsuccessful in his 2021 bid.
As a Columbia resident, Minchew has been on various boards for both charitable and business operations. Minchew currently serves on the Board of Directors for Phoenix Programs, a substance abuse treatment center in Columbia that focuses on continued care for those with addiction and mental illnesses.
Minchew has been on the boards of directors for Phoenix Programs, Love Columbia, Social Lemonade, BC Baseball, Columbia Youth Football League and Grade A Plus: Academic Support and Enrichment Programs.
Currently, the only other contender for the seat is former Democratic state representative Stephen Webber. Webber, a former Marine, was elected in 2008 as the 46th District’s representative. He was termed out and is no longer eligible to be reelected in the House.
Webber ran for the District 19 seat in 2016 but lost to Rowden when the district included conservative-leaning areas outside Boone County.