Although Ayurvedic herbs have been around for thousands of years, they are just now gaining popularity in Columbia, thanks in large part to one person: Ranjana Hans.
Growing up, Hans practiced Ayurveda, a natural system of medicine that began in India, and from a young age she learned the advantages of using Ayurvedic herbs. Every morning, her father would pluck Tulsi leaves from their garden and explain the benefits of eating them. Throughout her childhood, he emphasized the importance of getting enough sleep, eating healthy food, sitting cross-legged on the floor and drinking room temperature water.
“They were very passionate about living a healthy lifestyle,” Hans said of her parents.
She also explained that in her hometown of Dehradun, a city in eastern India, going to the doctor was always secondary to the kitchen.
“If I fell down outside, my mom would make golden milk,” a traditional bright yellow Indian drink made by warming up milk — cow- or plant-based — with turmeric and spices. “Or she would put turmeric actually on any cut or wound,” Hans said. “It heals so quickly. Either you eat it, or you put it outside on the skin.”
Journey from India
In 2003, Hans and her husband, Chetan, along with their children who were ages 1 and 6 at the time, moved from India to the United States to live in Starkville, Mississippi for Chetan’s Postdoctoral Fellowship in Cardiovascular Research. From there they moved to New Orleans and then to Columbus, Ohio, before settling in Columbia in 2016.
Despite the moves, Hans did not abandon her Ayurveda lifestyle and continued the practices she learned in her youth with her children. However, once in Columbia, she became increasingly concerned with the lack of natural medicine in the mainstream.
“It was a huge part of my life growing up, which when I moved here, I felt missing,” Hans said.
“That was somewhere in my mind: that people don’t use these herbs here, you know, not very much. So maybe I should do something about that.”
As her kids got older and more independent, she decided to finally turn her passion into a business and share her knowledge of Ayurvedic herbs with the Columbia community. And so Raw Roots Turmeric was born.
“The ideal, perfect timing,” Hans said.
In 2018, Hans decided to launch Raw Roots Turmeric as a stand at the farmers market. She also participated in local events such as Main Squeeze’s Women-Owned Wednesday, trying to increase awareness of Ayurvedic herbs and expand her reach in the community.
But starting a business selling unique products proved to be challenging. Hans had to be resilient.
“Initially, it was hard because when people were coming to the farmers market, they were not particularly looking for turmeric,” she said. “But me standing there constantly, every Saturday, they will see my face. If they see me, they will come to my table.”
Hans’ resilience paid off, as sure enough, people’s interest in Ayurvedic herbs grew. Today, she continues to sell her products at the farmers market, but has expanded her practices to fit customers’ needs.
“Raw Roots Turmeric started with a few herbs like turmeric, ashwagandha and Tulsi,” Hans said. “Now we have acquired around 20 important Ayurvedic herbs. We are growing moringa, neem, giloy, galangal, bhringraj, curry, shatatavari, brahma kamal, rajnigandha, ashwagandha, tulsi, turmeric and many more.”
With the growth of the company, Raw Roots Turmeric began collaborating with other local growers. Hans is particularly excited about working with local elderberry growers so Raw Roots can start using elderberry in its products. In addition, local restaurants are using Raw Roots Turmeric’s new products in their cooking.
Raw Roots Turmeric has received a grant from the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service to have a greenhouse to grow Ayurvedic erbs year round.
Match ‘made in heaven’
Once the Columbia community came to embrace Raw Roots Turmeric, the company needed more hands to keep up with the new demand. This is where Anna Thorne entered the picture.
After Thorne — a Columbia native — moved back to town from Durango, Colorado, she wanted to find a part-time job that would allow her to spend time outside and reconnect with the community. She was also struggling with chronic pain and was looking for something to help. Raw Roots Turmeric was expanding around the same time, so when Thorne saw a post about them hiring, she immediately applied.
“I was like, this is a match made in heaven,” Thorne said.
Over the year Thorne has worked with Hans, the pair have grown close. The two have “the most incredible, deep philosophical conversations” while plucking and washing plants and have learned a lot from each other.
“Ranjana is like another mother to me,” Thorne said. “She and her husband have become incredible mentors to me. They’re so humble, and they’re so caring. We all take care of each other. ... It feels like family. Like instantly when I met them, it felt like just going to my family’s house and helping.”
Having older children has also been beneficial as the business has grown. Hans’ children often sacrifice their weekends to help their mother work.
“They have just been so helpful from the day I started this job,” Hans said. “They gave up their Friday evening, you know, their socialization, since they know mom needs help.”
It is important to Hans that her children learn about Ayurveda, as it plays such a large role in not only her life, but in the life of her family back home.
Hans’ two older sisters are also passionate about Ayurvedic herbs. Both women have created their own gardens in India despite the easy access to fresh Ayurvedic herbs there, simply because they prefer growing their own.
Hans does miss her family and the abundance of fresh herbs she grew up with in India, but applications like FaceTime and Zoom have made it easy to stay in touch. Hans, her husband and their children also travel to India every few years to visit their relatives, with some even coming to the U.S. to visit them.
Out of the four U.S. cities she has lived in, Hans said Columbia is her favorite.
“There is a reason behind it,” she said. “I just felt since I moved here, this community support, community welcome (is) like a warm welcome. I never felt that connection with any other city. Here, I feel like this is my home.”