Sign-ups for the annual Summer Reading program at the Daniel Boone Regional Library start June 1.
The decades-old program is free and open to all ages, with sign-ups available online, at the library or at the bookmobile, which parks at different places around Columbia.
Participants read and complete activities throughout the summer to earn prizes. Once they complete the program, they can be entered into a drawing for bigger prizes.
Mitzi St. John, the library's public relations manager, said each age group has a different tracker to follow its progress. Trackers can be picked up at one of the four libraries — in Columbia, Ashland, Fulton and Holts Summit — or downloaded from the website, St. John said.
This year's theme, "Oceans of Possibilities," encourages readers to learn more about animals and plants found in oceans and the impact oceans can have on human life.
"I think families really enjoy having an activity like this," St. John said.
Last year, 6,963 people signed up for Summer Reading in Boone and Callaway counties, she said.
Program expectations differ depending on the age of the participants:
- For ages 4 and younger, parents should read with their child 30 times throughout the summer and do simple activities such as playing or drawing.
- Ages 5-12 will be challenged to read for 15 hours and participate in 10 activities.
- Teens should read for 15 hours, share three book reviews and participate in seven activities.
- Adults are asked to read three books, share three book reviews and do seven activities.
Beginning July 1, ages 12 and younger who complete the program can pick up a free book and be entered into a drawing for prizes. Adults and teens who finish the program can claim a free book or water bottle and be entered into a drawing for a local gift card.