Reading Judy Blume in Columbia

Jill Orr picked up her first Judy Blume book in fifth grade, likely from a corner of Ravinia Elementary School’s library in Highland Park, Illinois, known as “The Treehouse.” Orr describes it as a magical, intricately made space packed with children’s books and coloring books.
Maybe her older sister, Dawn, who was also an avid reader, had let her borrow the book.
Or maybe another girl in her class had read the book recently and wanted someone with whom she could talk about it.
Orr, a Columbia author and blogger, can’t recall exactly how “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” showed up in her hands one day after school. But she remembers distinctly the feeling of finally finding someone like her in a book she had not been assigned to read, one she did not have to write a report on, one to read solely for pleasure.
Orr was hooked — not only on the feeling of freedom that came with the reading experience but on Judy Blume books themselves, with their themes of growing up into womanhood, the beginnings and endings of relationships, differences in family dynamics and faith, and loss and grief.
“Just from a writer’s perspective, I think she was really ahead of her time with her sort of ... messy endings,” Orr said.
With the release this month of the first film version of “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” and the new documentary “Judy Blume Forever” and development of a Netflix series adaptation of “Forever” in the works, Blume’s books are about to gain a new kind of exposure and, potentially, a new generation of emotionally connected fans.
Books beloved and banned
Blume, 85, has written more than 25 books, most for children and young adults, that have sold more than 90 million copies. Almost since the beginning of her career, with the publication of “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” her work has been the target of public concerns and challenges. A few titles — especially “Are You There, God?” “Forever,” “Blubber” and “Deenie” — regularly showed up on banned-books lists.
“Are You There, God?” was selected as outstanding book of the year in 1970 by the New York Times. Time Magazine included it in a 2010 list of top 100 novels written in English since 1923. Scholastic placed it among the 100 greatest books for kids. It also is on the American Library Association’s list of the 100 most frequently challenged books of the 2000s.
Orr has a date to see the “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” movie with a group of friends who read Blume books as children. The main character’s odyssey through sixth grade as she learns about boys, menstruation and religion remains one of Blume’s most popular novels.
Orr said it’s her favorite because she shared similar life circumstances with Margaret Simon, whose mother was Christian and father was Jewish.
“It felt like one of the first experiences I had where I was reading a book and I really saw myself in the pages,” Orr said. Children being able to see themselves reflected in literature is a main component in learning to love to read, she said — it keeps them coming back.
For the “Forever” series, Netflix is hiring as showrunner Mara Brock Akil, who plans to re-imagine the novel as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance,” according to a tweet from Netflix.
“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said.
In the New York Times piece “The Essential Judy Blume,” the writer Elisabeth Egan noted that the first page of Chapter 12 in “Forever” — the chapter that contains a sex scene so attentively read by so many — was “permanently dog-eared.”
“We treated our communal, beleaguered volume with the reverence of a treasured text that held the secrets of the universe — which, in a way, it did,” Egan wrote.
Connecting with readers
Kelsey Hammond, co-owner of Yellow Dog Bookshop in Columbia, read her favorite Blume book, the 1987 young adult novel “Just as Long as We’re Together,” when she was 11. The story follows Stephanie Hirsch and her struggle to keep her friends connected and close.
Thinking back, Hammond couldn’t recall the book’s title at first, but the feelings she had while reading it remained clear. The story dealt with middle school female friendships and kissing boys, and Hammond said she felt less alone because, “Judy just knows who I am and everything about my life.”
Blume’s writing appealed to Hammond, who was not interested in classic literature that was more likely to impart an obvious or corny lesson.
“She was able to capture the voice and experience of those types of moments I was having at the time,” Hammond said.
Danielle Hartsfield, an education professor at the University of North Georgia, has explored those issues in both her research and classroom.
Hartsfield was teaching an online graduate course, “Children’s Literature Across the Curriculum,” to students who were studying to become school librarians or middle school educators.
Hartsfield arranged a banned book discussion and asked the students to choose one book from the American Library Association’s list of frequently challenged books. One of the students picked “Are You There, God?”
“I grew up in an ultra-religious household where many things just weren’t discussed,” that student wrote in a discussion post. “So I had to get my education elsewhere. This book helped in that department … You never know who is out there that might benefit from a certain book, or really connect with it.”
In an article published in 2019 in the Library Quarterly, Hartsfield called teachers the “gatekeepers of literature” because they have the ability to provide certain books for their classroom or restrict them. And to have choice in reading as an adolescent ties directly to literacy achievement, Hartsfield said. When children want to read, they are more motivated to read, which leads to them becoming better readers.
That was Hammond’s experience. Now a bookseller for 10 years, she feels fortunate to have attended a “progressive hippie school” in which there were no banned or challenged books. Allowing her to have a say in the books she chose to read let her learn more about herself as well as other people’s experiences.
“If you raise kids in a vacuum, they’ll never understand other people’s experiences and they’ll never fully be able to understand their own experiences,” Hammond said. “It just shuts down a conversation before it even gets started.”
Tapping into womanhood
Blume’s gift was being able to connect with the deep fears, worries and anxieties of young people, especially young women, Orr said. Blume’s first book, “The One in the Middle is the Green Kangaroo,” published in 1969, follows second grader Freddy Dissel, who feels left out as the middle child in his family.
“When she puts it on the page, it just makes you feel like, ‘OK, I’m not crazy, I’m not the only one who thinks about this stuff,’” Orr said.
Orr’s own Riley Ellison mystery series raise themes similar to those found in Blume’s books. The five books in the series revolve around Riley, a somewhat morbid library assistant fascinated by obituaries, as she struggles with a breakup and the death of her grandfather and childhood best friend.
In a 2021 interview with Books On Tape, Blume talked about growing up with the ability to read what she wanted when she wanted. She said her parents never tried to steer her away from taking books off their shelves.
“Of course I wasn’t old enough to read the book, and I only got out of it what I got out of it — but oh, that freedom to read anything just made me into a voracious reader,” Blume said.
Perhaps that is why she never dreamed her own books would be considered inappropriate.
“My feeling in the beginning was wait, this is America ... we don’t ban books,” Blume told the Guardian in 2014. “But then they did.”
Even earlier, in 1994 when Herbert N. Foerstel published “Banned in the U.S.A.: A Reference Guide to Book Censorship in Schools and Public Libraries,” Blume contributed and discussed the public reception to “Are You There, God?”
“I had absolutely no idea I was writing a controversial book,” she said. “There was nothing in it that wasn’t a part of my sixth grade experience.”
For many, Blume taps into the universality of growing up female. There’s even a 2007 anthology, “Everything I Needed to Know About Being a Girl I Learned from Judy Blume,” that features 24 female authors, all of whom cite Blume as a major influence.
In “Are You There, God?” Margaret and her friends make a pact in which they absolutely promise to tell each other everything about when they get their first period. They are all eager to be the first, all anxious to be the last. Reading the book can feel like eavesdropping on a group of sixth grade girls at recess.
Hartsfield characterized Blume books as mirror books or window/sliding-glass door books. The term was coined from an essay written by Rudine Sims Bishop about the importance of including multicultural literacy in classrooms.
Mirror books reflect to children their own lives and experiences: Orr had Margaret Simon while Hammond had Stephanie Hirsch. Window books serve as a way to view other people’s perspectives, and sliding-glass door books allow for a better and more whole understanding of those lives.
“If you never, ever talk about it,” Hammond said, “then young people are put into situations in which they don’t know how to act or don’t know how to get out of them.”