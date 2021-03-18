Wednesday’s rainfall continued into Thursday, breaking a record and causing road closures and river flooding.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis recorded a daily maximum rainfall record yesterday with 2.4 inches of rain in Columbia. The previous record was 1.19 inches set in 2008.
Across mid-Missouri, areas saw rainfall ranging between 1 to 3 inches.
Because of the heavy rain, the NWS St. Louis issued a flood warning Thursday morning in effect until Sunday evening.
ABOVE: Rain causes increased water levels Thursday at Hinkson Creek. The National Weather Service continues its Flood Warning for the Missouri River at Jefferson City, Washington, Hermann, St. Charles and near Chamois on Thursday morning.
The section of the Missouri River in Jefferson City currently sits at 24.23 feet, indicating moderate flooding, as the river’s flood stage is at 23 feet.
“The Missouri River at Jefferson City is expected to rapidly rise to moderate flood stage, cresting Friday around 27.6 feet. According to the National Weather Service, at 27 feet, HWY 94 begins to flood near Portland, Missouri, as feeder creeks into the Missouri River back up. At 28 feet, the Missouri river will begin to flood Walnut Street just southwest of HWY 50/63 in Jefferson City,” Tim Schmidt, KOMU 8 meteorologist, said.
Route E by Perche Creek and Route ZZ by Harmony Creek are closed until March 21 because of flooding, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Further North, Route CC is closed along Long Branch Creek because of flooding.
Bordering Boone County, MO-124 is closed between Moniteau Creek and Prairie Creek for flooding.
Highway V and W closed at the Petite Saline Creek. Highway U closed at Dole Road.
ABOVE: Water flows around a natural dam on Hinkson Creek on Thursday in Columbia. State Highway K, one mile east of McBaine in Boone County, is closed due to flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
As far as this weekend goes, the rainy days will come to an end. “Temperatures are going to fall into the upper 20s and wind chills will be in the lower 20s,” KOMU 8 meteorologist Matt Beckwith said for Friday’s forecast.
Skies are expected to get sunny again as we reach the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 50s or lower 60s, which is above average for this time of year.