Temperatures hit 93 degrees Wednesday in Columbia, breaking the date’s prior record of 90 degrees that was set in 1914.
Columbia is seeing record highs for the third day in a row with the trend expected to continue. Lower temperatures and precipitation are forecasted starting Friday.
Wednesday’s lowest temperature at 72 degrees was also a record high for the date.
Matt Beckwith, a meteorologist for KOMU 8, said these temperatures are uncommon for this time of year.
According to Beckwith, an upper-level area of high pressure has set in over the central Plains, which is blocking in heat.
“This is a pattern that we commonly see set up in July and through the summer, really,” he said.
Beckwith said this week’s records are significant in showing larger trends.
“At the end of the day, a lot of this all goes back to climate change,” he said. “One singular record event doesn’t dictate climate change. But ... we are seeing our changing climate getting more extreme more often.”
Beckwith said he did not expect a heat advisory to be put into effect but said residents could still take advantage of cooling centers if they’re in need of air conditioning.
He emphasized the need to look after children and older adults during this time.
“Heat kills more people every year than any other kind of weather,” Beckwith said.
Wednesday’s temperature was recorded by the National Weather Service at Columbia Regional Airport.