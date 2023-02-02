State regulations are now allowing licensed medical dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 and older Friday if approved by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
On Friday, the department will begin reviewing requests for dispensaries asking to convert from selling medical to adult-use marijuana.
Businesses that are approved for conversion have the ability to begin selling to adults immediately.
At least one business in the area, 3Fifteen Primo on Ponderosa Street outside the city limits, said it plans to begin selling Friday, if approved.
Six marijuana dispensaries in Columbia said they expect to open Tuesday for recreational sales to adults or were uncertain about their plans.
Complicating matters for Columbia dispensaries is pending action by the City Council to consider zoning ordinances that would allow medical marijuana facilities to convert to comprehensive facilities.
The council intends to take up the zoning matter Monday night.
Meanwhile, up to 97% of Missouri's more than 322 medical dispensaries have applied to become comprehensive facilities, selling both adult and medical marijuana, according to DHSS.
Most of them submitted requests Dec. 8, the earliest date possible, and DHSS has 60 days to review and approve those requests. That means those applications must be approved or denied by Monday under state law.
"Each licensee is responsible for knowing and understanding the rules that apply to their facility," according to a DHSS news release.
After conversion, sales to adult-use consumers (21 and up) may begin as soon as the dispensaries are ready.
Some facilities in Columbia indicated they would begin selling adult-use marijuana Tuesday if approved, including Hippos Marijuana Dispensary on Broadway Bluffs Drive, High Profile Dispensary on Interstate 70 Drive SW and Green Releaf Dispensary downtown.
Under the new law, dispensaries can sell up to 3 ounces of dried marijuana, 24 grams of concentrate or 2,400 milligrams of THC-infused product — in any combination (totaling the equivalent of 3 ounces) — in a single transaction, according to Dan Viets, an attorney and state coordinator for NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
Medical marijuana patients are now allowed up to 6 ounces of marijuana or its equivalent within a 30-day period.
Possession of up to twice that amount is punishable by a $250 fine and product forfeiture for a first violation; a $500 fine and forfeiture for a second violation; and a $1,000 fine and forfeiture for three or more violations.
Adults who plan to buy marijuana from a legal dispensary must present a valid government-issued ID to do so. Some dispensaries will accept debit card payments, while others will take cash only.
Dispensaries are unable to accept credit card payments because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.
Smoking marijuana in public will continue to be prohibited, although it will result in a fine rather than an arrest. The penalty for smoking marijuana in an undesignated area will be no more than a $100 fine and a civil penalty.
Driving under the influence is not permitted, along with use of marijuana in the workplace or on school grounds, selling marijuana outside the regulated system or taking marijuana into another state.
The next step of the marijuana roll-out plan is personal cultivation. DHSS will be accepting applications for personal cultivation beginning Monday, according to DHSS.
A personal cultivation license will allow adults 21 and older to cultivate as many as 18 marijuana plants for an annual fee of $100.
Cultivation is not allowed until the license is obtained, but the seeds, seedlings and clones needed to begin growing marijuana will be available at some dispensaries when they open for adult-use sales.