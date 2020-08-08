Deanna Davis drove up to the city’s recycling bins at Tenth and Cherry streets Wednesday morning with an SUV full of box after box of stuff to unload. It was the first time she had gotten rid of any recyclables since the city suspended curbside collections in early July.
“We’ve been sort of hoarding it since they stopped picking it up,” Davis said.
She feels strongly that the city should start offering curbside pickup again, but that’s not likely to happen. City Manager John Glascock has proposed permanently ending the service as part of his budget for fiscal 2021, a move that would save the city $1.3 million.
“I think it discourages people from recycling,” she said.
There’s another issue that’s got recyclers disappointed: the fact that the drop-off bins like those Davis was using often are overflowing. Davis got lucky, probably because she dumped her recycling early in the day.
On Friday evening, the recycling bins on State Farm Parkway and at Moser’s Foods on Business Loop 70 West were overflowing.
At State Farm Parkway, blue bags stuffed full of plastic and cans piled about 4 feet over the brim of the bins, and five bags lay on the ground.
The bins at Moser’s were filled 2 to 3 feet over the top of the bins, which were surrounded by more than 70 blue bags.
Cameron England recycles at Moser’s because it’s the site closest to his house. England just needed to discard some leftover boxes, “luckily, since we don’t have any room for cans,” he said.
“This is the first time I have seen it like this,” England said. “This is pretty crazy.”
The bins have been particularly full in the evenings. Residents have been circulating pictures of them on social media for the past several days and wondering what the city will do to address the problem.
The city has 11 different drop-off sites for recyclables, but that hasn’t been enough to meet the recent demand. City spokesperson Brian Adkisson said plans call for adding more sites, but the city is still trying to figure out exactly where to put them.
Adkisson said he’s unsure of the timing for new drop-off sites. “We hope to do it soon,” he said.
Adkisson said the city has one worker who emptied the bins multiple times a day between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. seven days a week. It recently created a new shift from 2 to 10 p.m. to manage the increase in drop-off recycling.
Ellen Williamson recycles regularly. When she visited the drop-off site Wednesday on Park Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets, behind the Old Armory Sports Center, cardboard boxes, old paper towel rolls and newspaper pages littered the ground between the bins.
Williamson lives in Valley View Gardens and drove to the bins to drop off a blue bag full of plastic bottles and cans and two boxes full of paper.
Although the bins were only about a quarter full, Williamson recalled one day when she had to drive to three different drop-off sites to find bins that had any room in them.
She said she preferred curbside recycling and noted that some people on social media have said they won’t recycle anymore now that the service is gone.
“The fact that these just keep filling up shows the city how many people were actually using (curbside recycling),” she said. “It makes me sad.”
The city has temporary workers Wednesday through Saturday who clean up the drop-off locations, Adkisson said, and it plans to hire more to clean them Saturday through Tuesday.
Wednesday at the Moser’s supermarket on I-70 Drive Southeast, Margaret Claybrook tossed a blue bag of plastic cups and bottles into a commingled bin. She said when the recycling bins are full, she “always tries to go somewhere else or tries to make it fit.”
Adkisson said residents who find containers that are full can call the city at 573-874-2489. He said one reason the bins overflow is that some people fail to break down cardboard boxes.
The city does continue to stockpile recyclable material at the landfill until it can find buyers. Residents should keep in mind that there are separate bins for glass at the drop-off sites, and they should refrain from mixing things the city can’t recycle with the stuff they throw in the bins.
“The single biggest thing customers can do to help keep our recycling facility operating as efficiently as possible is to only place approved items accepted by the city of Columbia in the recycling dumpster,” Adkisson said.