A consultant that's been studying Columbia's recycling and waste-diversion programs will give an update on its work and field questions and comments from the public at an evening meeting May 16.
The session is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the Daniel Boone Building, 701 E. Broadway.
RRT Design & Construction will host the meeting, which will include a brief presentation and a timeline for its ongoing evaluation.
The presentation will be recorded and made available on the Solid Waste web page.
For more information or to leave questions or comments online, please visit the project page at BeHeard.CoMo.gov.