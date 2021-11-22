The American Red Cross announced Monday that it is experiencing the lowest blood supply for the holiday season in more than a decade, a shortage that they say could threaten essential medical care for patients.
According to a news release, there have been fewer blood drives and low blood donor turnout in recent months due to the ongoing pandemic.
Fewer blood drives in schools and colleges resulted in a national drop of 34% in new blood donors last year. The number of new donors in the Missouri-Arkansas Red Cross region dropped by 13.4%.
Blood donors who participate between Nov. 24-28 will receive a pair of Red Cross themed holiday socks, while supplies last, according to the release.
All donors between Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will receive a ten dollar Amazon gift card. Participants also will be automatically entered in a lottery to win a private screening of the latest film in The Matrix franchise. The private screening seats 50 guests.
For more information on how and where to donate blood, go to RedCrossBlood.org/matrix or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).