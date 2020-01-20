The American Red Cross is asking for blood donors to help address an urgent shortage of all types of blood, especially Type O.

With the flu and winter weather affecting donors and blood drives, all types of blood are in short supply. Less than a three-day supply of Type O blood is available for emergencies and treatments, the Red Cross announced in a news release. Type O blood is the most transfused blood type, according to the release.

The Red Cross is calling on donors of all blood types, especially Type O-positive and Type O-negative, to help restock the blood bank. Donors can make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donors App, RedCrossBlood.org or at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming donation times are:

  • 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Columbia Blood Donation Center, 1511 S. Providence Road
  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Boone County Commission Chambers, 801 E. Walnut
  • 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Columbia Blood Donation Center
  • 10:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Columbia Blood Donation Center

For donors close to MU, some upcoming on-campus donation times are:

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at MU's Lewis and Clark Hall
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the MU School of Medicine, One Hospital Drive
  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Memorial Union, 518 Hitt St.

  • Public Safety and Health reporter, Spring 2020. Studying data journalism. Reach me at hanjiang@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

