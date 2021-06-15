The American Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift cards through June 30 for blood donors as a way to address a blood shortage.
The need for blood rises during the summer, according to the American Red Cross, in part because places such as schools and businesses are less likely to organize blood drives during the summer.
Donors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 must show proof of the manufacturer to determine whether they are eligible to give blood.
Those who want to donate should plan on the process taking about an hour.
Those who are interested can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app at the organization's website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.