Red Top Christian Church celebrates its bicentennial with song and prayer

More than 200 people gathered Sunday at the Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville to celebrate its bicentennial.
The aptly named church is the oldest Disciples of Christ congregation west of the Mississippi River.
During the Sunday celebration, a tent with Red Top cookbooks, shirts, ornaments and a book chronicling the church's history sat before the entrance. A lone tractor drove down the only road in sight.
Sunlight filtered through stained-glass windows as conversations circulated among the pews. The scene resembled a big, happy family reunion.
As the service beegan, the quiet chatter faded and the congregation turned to the front of the sanctuary.
Five former pastors spoke about their experiences at the church. Betsy Happel, pastor from 2004 to 2009, described the ebb and flow of the church community throughout the years.
“I heard about how there was a period of time where there were three families that kept this church alive," Happel said. "Look at it now.”
The congregation has occupied three buildings on the same site. The first was a cabin used by multiple denominations that burned down in 1835. The second earned Red Top its name because of the distinctive red gables. The third, and the most recent, was built in 1867.
After the service, people gathered for a meal. A local catering company, Tammy’s Covenant Kitchen, provided cheesy potato casserole, sauced and seasoned chicken and pork, salads and dessert.
While adults chatted at the tables, kids ran about the newly donated playground. Indoor and outdoor renovations to the church have been taking place for over a decade. Board Chair Jack Jones recalls the building’s changes.
“We put insulation in the walls in 2011,” Jones said. “We’ve kept the slope of the original 1800s floor and just stabilized it.”
Throughout the changes and renovations, the core values of the community have remained the same.
“People really care,” his wife, Susan Jones, said. “If a need is present, they’re there.”
The ceremony following the lunch centered around messages from community members in different locations, wishing the church a happy birthday.
Tim Reinbott, a Red Top elder, said he hopes to keep the community focus while understanding the congregation's boundaries.
“We’re known as being non-judgmental and welcoming to everyone,” Reinbott said. “Life has gotten busier. Some people can’t give more than an hour, and we need to adjust to that.”
Iris Rumbaugh, one of the oldest members of Red Top, began attending in 1947 and has seen many adjustments in the church.
“During the Depression from about 1932 to 1945 most of the rural churches closed their doors because of lack of money and attendance," Rumbaugh said in the most recent book on Red Top's history.
"Red Top is one of the few who continued to have weekly Sunday School and ‘preaching’ at least once a month.”
Rumbaugh’s influence was felt Sunday when everyone stood up to sing “Red Top Hymn,” which she wrote with pianist Gerald Echelmeyer.