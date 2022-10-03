 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Red Top Christian Church celebrates its bicentennial with song and prayer

Red Top Christian Church celebrates its bicentennial with song and prayer

More than 200 people gathered Sunday at the Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville to celebrate its bicentennial. 

The aptly named church is the oldest Disciples of Christ congregation west of the Mississippi River.

A new commemorative headstone sits

A new commemorative headstone sits near the entrance Red Top Church on Sunday in Hallsville. On the back, it lists the names of the founding families of Red Top Church, formerly known as Liberty Church.
The church invited MyCherie McEachern and other former preachers

The church invited MyCherie McEachern and other former preachers of Red Top Church to speak about their time with the congregation on Sunday in Hallsville. McEachern served her first sermon on Oct. 5, 1980 and was the first female preacher for the region.
From left, Kaitlyn Hassler and Brooke Hassler take part in communion

From left, Kaitlyn Hassler and Brooke Hassler take part in communion during the 200th anniversary service at Red Top Church on Sunday in Hallsville.
Gerald Echelmeyer plays the piano

Gerald Echelmeyer plays the piano for the morning service at Red Top Church on Sunday in Hallsville. Echelmeyer co-wrote the Red Top Hymn that was played at the service.
Iris Rumbaugh sings in the choir at Red Top Church

Iris Rumbaugh sings in the choir at Red Top Church on Sunday in Hallsville. Rumbaugh is the oldest member of the congregation at 97 years old and also co-wrote the Red Top Hymn.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community and Special Sections reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Biochemistry and Journalism Reach me at alliesantini@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • K-12 Youth Education Reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

Recommended for you