MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said she has high hopes about future evolutions of Title IX on Tuesday during a virtual program hosted by the National Archives Foundation in anticipation of the law’s 50th anniversary Thursday.
Signed into law June 23, 1972, Title IX established that schools receiving federal funding from the Department of Education cannot discriminate against anyone based on sex, including sexual orientation and gender identity.
“I know I would not be here if it wasn’t for Title IX and what Title IX has done for us,” Reed-Francois said during the discussion. “It’s part of America’s story, and any civil rights law is about access and equity, but it’s also what I felt was it’s about growth and opportunity.”
Reed-Francois said the source of her optimism is rooted in her recent work with the Missouri Scholars Academy and hearing from Debbie Yow, the former athletic director for Saint Louis, Maryland and North Carolina State.
“When I saw those high school students and when I see my student-athletes here … and you meet women that are in this industry, ... I am just so incredibly hopeful. And I just wanna be their biggest cheerleader and their biggest advocate because there is so much talent out there, and we have got to do a good job of bringing everybody along with us,” she said.
Title IX has had a profound impact on the world of women’s sports. The law states that schools receiving federal funding must provide equal opportunity for participation in athletics regardless of sex. It also says that no person, on the basis of sex, can be discriminated against within interscholastic, intercollegiate, club or intramural athletics.
Reed-Francois spoke alongside Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz and the vice president of advocacy at the Women’s Sports Foundation, Sarah J. Axelson.
“It’s wildly important to make sure that we’re offering these education opportunities equitably to all of our students,” Axelson said.
During the panel, the group addressed several topics — from the history of Title IX to current observations on the opportunities afforded to athletes.
“We almost have to educate (student-athletes) about how far we have come,” Goetz said. “It’s a wonderful thing for them to arrive on campus and believe that they are entitled to participate in sport.”
Goetz said higher education and athletics institutions struggle to meet all aspects of Title IX. As both men’s and women’s sports grow as businesses, all aspects of Title IX still need to be adhered to.
To celebrate the anniversary, Reed-Francois said MU is working on a fundraising campaign that hopes to collect $50,000 from 50 people over the next five years, which would benefit women’s sports facilities.
“We’re telling stories of pioneers associated with our state and with our university,” Reed-Francois said. “Those folks that came before us, their stories are really important to preserve they are important to hear so we want to preserve those stories.”
The panel fielded questions from the audience and even discussed the opportunities for female athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness.
“Women that are brand-savvy are really making a mark, and it’s really impressive,” Reed-Francois said. “Is there room for growth? Absolutely. Name image and likeness is this new frontier, but it’s a great opportunity for our students.”
Axelson said NIL could also become a gray area for Title IX and that the college athletics landscape will have to navigate how team NIL deals and other moves could be impacted or viewed through the lens of Title IX.