Nearly 100 people gathered at Broadway Christain Church Saturday to celebrate refugees.
Although World Refugee Day is officially June 20, the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri: Refugee and Immigration hosted their annual celebration on Saturday afternoon to show support for refugees living in Columbia.
“This year, we did kind of like an end-of-summer belated celebration ... just to honor refugees near and far,” event organizer Grace Wildenhaus said.
The event, which is about a decade old, was full of kid-friendly activities, performances, community information booths and lots of food.
This is the second year Niang Nuam participated in World Refugee Day. Nuam is a refugee from Burma who came to the U.S. in 2016.
Last year she brought her own traditional Burmese dish to the event, but this year she helped her Somali neighbor prepare sambusas instead.
Nuam said people in Burma were not equal and it was financially difficult to live there.
“Here, we can find more opportunities,” she said. She can work in the U.S. and provide for her family. In Burma, it was very hard to sustain herself.
The Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri helps refugees like Nuam adapt to their life in the U.S. The organization provides financial assistance in the first few months after refugees arrive, and employment and education services for their first five years.
“Some of our biggest goals are self-sufficiency and adjustments to life here,” Wildenhaus said.
The program had its lowest number in recent years of incoming refugees in fiscal year 2019 with 70 people. In the past three years, it had 150 to 230 people. Wildenhaus said this is because of changes in President Donald Trump’s administration, which determines the number of refugees coming into the country.
Even though this has been the lowest number of arrivals in a number of years, Wildenhaus said the organization received new grants this year to work with the existing refugees, asylees and secondary migrants. Because of the grants, the organization was able to hire more staff and better utilize its resources, she said.
Zainab Alhraishawi came to the event with her family who moved here from Iraq in 2017. Altogether, her household is a big family with nine children, with ages ranging from 1 to 17.
One of her daughters, Narjis Alhraishawi, 14, said, “I don’t think there is a lot of challenges but I challenge myself.”
Although she knew some basic English before coming to the U.S., Narjis Alhraishawi read a lot of books and studied hard in school to improve her language skills. She also tries to look out for her mother, who does not speak English.
Narjis Alhraishawi looks up to Toni Morcos, who is a volunteer in-home tutor, as a big sister and role model.
Morcos involves herself a lot with the family. Other than just helping out with their homework, she brings them along to grocery shopping trips. She tries to be a mentor to the younger children and gives life advice.
Odina Ahmatjonova is also a volunteer with the refugee and immigration services. This is her third year participating in the event and every time she learns something new by talking to different people with different perspectives on life.
Although Ahmatjonova is not a refugee herself, her family moved to the U.S. from Uzbekistan after winning a lottery for green cards that allowed them to stay here for 10 years.
She respects the refugees who sacrificed to come all the way here.
“I just like seeing them smile and satisfied,” she said. “Because when we see them satisfied, we feel satisfied, too.”
