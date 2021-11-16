People who are have not completed their high school degree have a new, self-paced option to do so.
Daniel Boone Regional Library is joining other libraries across the state to offer the program as part of the Excel Adult High School program, according to a statement released Tuesday.
EAHS is funded through a grant from the Missouri State Library. It's an online high school that lets people over the age of 18 earn a diploma that is accepted universally at colleges and universities.
EAHS applicants need to live in Boone or Callaway counties and must have completed up to eighth grade. They need a library card and the ability to set aside eight to 10 hours for classwork.
The library also has eight full scholarships available for those in need of financial assistance, with hopes to offer more in the future.
More information is available on the Excel Adult High School website.