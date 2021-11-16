People who are have not completed their high school degree have a new, self-paced option to do so.

Daniel Boone Regional Library is joining other libraries across the state to offer the program as part of the Excel Adult High School program, according to a statement released Tuesday

EAHS is funded through a grant from the Missouri State Library. It's an online high school that lets people over the age of 18 earn a diploma that is accepted universally at colleges and universities.

EAHS applicants need to live in Boone or Callaway counties and must have completed up to eighth grade. They need a library card and the ability to set aside eight to 10 hours for classwork.

The library also has eight full scholarships available for those in need of financial assistance, with hopes to offer more in the future.

More information is available on the Excel Adult High School website.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government reporter. Writing and Reporting major. Reach me at amkfgb@umsystem.edu or 573-882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you