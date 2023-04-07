Residents have until Thursday to register for a Callery pear tree buyback event across the state on April 18.
It is hosted by the Missouri Invasive Plant Council in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and Forest Keeling Nursery.
The trees pose significant environmental concerns, according to the Missouri Invasive Plant Council. The tree is highly invasive, which can threaten native wildlife and homeowners.
Participants must upload a photo of the cut-down tree to receive a native, non-invasive tree in return. Those registered in Columbia can pick up their new, potted tree from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 18 at the Missouri Department of Conservation central regional office, 3500 E. Gans Road.
The Callery pear tree can be identified by its white blooms, typically in early April, and its egg or pyramid shape. At maturity, they can grow up to 40 feet.