Residents have until Thursday to register for a Callery pear tree buyback event across the state on April 18.

It is hosted by the Missouri Invasive Plant Council in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and Forest Keeling Nursery.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at emfynx@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you