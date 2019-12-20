The human remains recovered from the Columbia landfill this September were Megan Shultz's, the Columbia Police Department confirmed Friday night.
Police found human remains in a landfill this September after Keith Comfort voluntarily made "statements implicating himself in the murder of Shultz, who was his wife at the time," City of Columbia spokesman Steve Sapp said in previous Missourian reporting.
Shultz was reported missing in August 2006. Comfort came forward in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, in August, which led to the search in the landfill.
According to a press release from the city, the remains found in the landfill were a 99.99% match to Shultz after a DNA sample was sent to "a private lab for comparison to the human remains."
"We are thankful to have reached a point in this investigation where we can definitively tell Megan’s family that we have found her," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said in a statement Friday.
