Columbia City Council discussed several contentious issues at its regular meeting Monday evening, including the city’s 2022 Renewable Energy Plan, which the council accepted. Other subjects pertained to the use of the Wabash Bus Station as an emergency shelter, the city’s sidewalk masterplan and a virtual meeting ordinance.
This is the first year since 2009 Columbia has fallen short of its renewable energy goal.
The renewable energy mandate, approved by voters in 2004, directed Columbia Water & Light to increase renewable energy sources through 2029. The 2022 plan, which shows how the city would comply with the ordinance, was released in late January. City staff reported that 14.6% of the city’s energy load for 2021 came from renewable sources.
During the public hearing, Carolyn Amparan, member of the city’s Climate and Environment Commission, said she was “disappointed” Columbia fell short of its 15% goal, recognizing this came as a result of construction complications, as well as a lack of preparation for these problems.
“The CEC commends CWL for planning an overachievement of the 2028 goal,” Carolyn Amparan said. “However, it appears from the plans that CWL will also miss the target of 25% in calendar year 2023 with only 23 to 24% renewable energy.”
Comments from the public — including members of the Sierra Club — expressed dissatisfaction with the current renewable energy output, citing an environmental state of crisis.
Mark Haim, representing Mid-Missouri Peace Works, said “we are living in a climate emergency” and urged the council to shift its priorities toward climate control. He cited a “necessity to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.”
“Look what’s happening to our health,” he said. “Look what’s happening to our planet ... Consider stepping on the gas, figuratively speaking.”
Another resident, Jack Meinzenback suggested the council review a previously submitted petition about the renewable energy goals.
He suggested council “go back to the drawing board and create a (new) plan.”
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said he wanted the city utility to move to total renewable energy by 2030.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler wanted to push the conversation to a decision for the 2030 renewable energy goal.
“I think there needs to be initial input from the experts in terms of how we move forward and how we do it wisely, in light of everything that’s happened with the electric markets this year,” Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer said.
The council voted unanimously to accept the report.
At the close of the meeting, Councilperson Betsy Peters asked if the city manager could contact an individual within Water and Light for a report on how to get to the 100% renewable energy mark.
Wabash concerns
Council also reviewed a letter from Downtown Community Improvement District requesting the council limit the use of Wabash Bus Station as an emergency homeless shelter in times of excessive heat or frigid temperatures. The letter sparked comments from council about who is responsible for solving the issue.
“The Wabash Bus Station is unsuitable for our unsheltered friends and is not an acceptable place for long-term camping and sheltering,” Nickie Davis, executive director of the District Downtown CID Board, wrote in a July 5 letter to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, City Manager De’Carlon Seewood and City Council.
Davis said the station — one of the few emergency shelters that occasionally offers 24-hour-access to warming and cooling — isn’t an “acceptable place for long-term camping and sheltering” and requested the city revoke the ordinance allowing Wabash to open as a shelter during the winter months.
During public comment, Tootie Burns asked those in favor of closing the shelter to rise, and approximately 22 people stood with her as she finished her speech.
She then asked council to “identify and implement better options for (the) unhoused.”
Council members discussed issues that might complicate the closure of the bus station as a shelter, including climate change. Seewood said of Wabash: “It’s not being monitored ... there’s no support.” He also cited Room at the Inn as a viable alternative to the bus station.
However, the only safety net that specifically protects against the dangerous heat levels is Columbia’s designated cooling centers.
“The winters are getting colder, the summers are getting hotter ... We have a sense of urgency,” Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said.
Buffaloe asked Seewood if he proposed further homeless aid being factored into the city budget, which he affirmed.
Fowler described homelessness as a “humanitarian crisis” that especially harms the mentally ill.
“They don’t have a place to go to the bathroom, they don’t have a place to shower, to change their clothes ... What needs aren’t being met by our unsheltered neighbors for them to congregate downtown?” she said.
Buffaloe asked if Seewood would need a new position to be made and hired out in order to address the Wabash issue. Fowler replied saying they had many city staff who could handle this.
Virtual meetings
An ordinance that would allow members to participate virtually on designated advisory boards and commissions was pulled off the consent agenda by Fowler. This comes after the council passed a six-month trial period for virtual meetings for the Broadband Task Force, the Youth Advisory Council and the Disabilities Commission.
“City staff was continuing to work on bringing additional boards and commissions on board, has conducted a survey to get some baseline data from all the boards and commissions, but it’s not prepared at this point in time to come back and talk with you about those next steps,” city counselor Nancy Thompson said.
Fowler expressed confusion at the fact that members of the public — not just of commissions — are able to participate virtually in meetings.
“I’m fascinated that I didn’t know that ... virtual participation, not just by members of the commission but by members of the general public, has been allowed,” Fowler said.
Public comment reflected similar sentiments as those from Fowler, voicing their support for broadening access.
“Please consider having all boards and commissions to go hybrid,” Chris Jones said. “So all may participate. Please tell community members their opinions and their life experiences matter.”
A $30,000 allocation was made to the virtual participation program. There is not yet a fully accessible software provider.
“We continue to work on that, we continue to work with the software provider ... We are still going to have to find a fully accessible solution,” Thompson said. This conversation was delayed until the next meeting on Aug. 1.
A unanimous vote approved the program.
Sidewalk plan
The council heard an informational report of the Sidewalk Master Plan, which proposes several “sidewalk projects that have either been completed or are in process” according to a memo from the council.
The plan, approved in 2013, will begin implementation of its next version in August. This includes the installation of new sidewalks and will not repair any existing walkways.
Sidewalks on Broadway, Ash Street, Walnut Street, Worley Street and West Boulevard were proposed for the project.
As the plan contains no mandated completion date, it may take anywhere between 30 and 40 years.