The westbound lane, metered parking spaces and the northern sidewalk of Cherry Street between South Sixth Street and South Seventh Street will be closed due to nearby repair work beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

According to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department, the closures are because of roof repairs on the CenturyLink building at 625 Cherry St.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor and covering the 13th Circuit Court for Summer 2022. Former Higher Education reporter. Studying Journalism and Psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you