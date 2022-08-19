The westbound lane, metered parking spaces and the northern sidewalk of Cherry Street between South Sixth Street and South Seventh Street will be closed due to nearby repair work beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
According to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department, the closures are because of roof repairs on the CenturyLink building at 625 Cherry St.
Due to "several special events" occurring on Locust Street during the closure dates, westbound traffic on Cherry Street will be detoured to Broadway.
According to the release, the roof repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, weather permitting.
Public Works Department advises motorists and pedestrians to observe and obey all traffic signs and avoid the work area when possible.