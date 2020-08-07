Missouri Department of Transportation crews will conduct overnight repairs to the barrier wall along Interstate 70 Tuesday night in Columbia .
One eastbound lane will be closed at the Stadium Boulevard (Route 740) overpass starting at 7 p.m. All lanes of traffic will be open by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorists are advised of possible traffic delays while the work is taking place. The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.
For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 888- 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/central.