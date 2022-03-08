Witnesses of a fatal crash that killed a Boone County firefighter say the driver of a tractor-trailer failed to use his brakes despite warning signs at the scene.
Kevin Brunson, 64, was traveling east on Interstate 70 when his tractor-trailer hit the vehicle of Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.
Gladney was stationed in his SUV directing traffic away from a previous crash that occurred earlier but left no one injured.
Brunson’s vehicle struck the back of Gladney’s SUV and forced it onto the left lane of the interstate. Brunson’s vehicle then struck a car from the previous crash, which rotated and hit an on-site ambulance.
Gladney was removed from his SUV and rushed to University Hospital. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead.
Since his death, Gladney has been honored by the community for 25 years of service as a member of the Fire District. He served as an original member of the Missouri Task Force One and was deployed to New York during the aftermath of 9/11. His friends, colleagues and loved ones remember him as a great leader.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Brunson “had exceeded the maximum drive time allowed by federal regulations” and failed to see emergency lights flashing from the Fire District’s vehicle or from the ambulance nearby.
Witnesses of the incident, whose names were redacted from the report, said they thought Brunson failed to slow down despite cautionary indicators at the scene.
“He didn’t slow down, and there was never a brake light until after the crash,” stated a witness in the report.
“He didn’t touch his brakes,” another witness stated. “There is absolutely no way he didn’t know something was going on.”
A third witness recalled nearly colliding with Brunson’s tractor-trailer moments before the crash occurred.
“The truck saw the traffic and came over to the right lane. I ran out of the road. He missed me but was heading right to my truck that had my wife, daughter and sister in it. I thought I’d seen them for the last time.
“He steered a little to the left and missed my truck,” the third witness continued. “He hit the SUV. I ran to my car, moved it in the ditch and grabbed my first aid kit.”
Brunson told the Highway Patrol that when he realized cars ahead weren’t moving, he tried to brake.
“I went to the left (lane) and them guys were just stopped right there,” Brunson said, according to the report. “I thought ‘Oh my god, either hit the trucks or I’m going to go over in the median.’ Flip it over, whatever. Avoid, you know, hitting anybody.”
Brunson then stated that was not what happened.
“For God’s sake, I didn’t get a chance to... . It happened so god-damned quick,” he said.
No criminal charges have been filed in the matter, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the Highway State Patrol.