The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the 700 block of N. Sixth Street around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officers found shell casings and damage to a white 2004 Chevy Silverado upon arriving at the scene, according to a city news release. No injuries were reported at the time.
Initial calls to Boone County Joint Communications described potential suspects as driving a red "box-shaped" vehicle. The investigation is currently open and has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division, according to the release.
Police ask that anyone with potential information about the shots fired incident to call the Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).
No further information is available at this time.