ST. CHARLES — Bob and Sarah Davoli perused a table full of souvenirs — purses shaped like guns, hats with bejeweled American flags, sparkly buttons reading “PATRIOT” and “TRUMP.” Sarah Davoli settled on a red purse in the shape of an elephant.
As days of filibustering continued into the weekend in Jefferson City, straining relationships and sowing conflict, the Davolis said they could appreciate a good debate but hoped the Republican Party could come together to move issues forward.
“We realize there’s a lot of infighting going on,” Bob Davoli said.
“But every party has that,” Sarah Davoli said. “I mean, that’s just a given. It will always be that way because everyone has an opinion.”
“And they have different ideas, too,” Bob Davoli said. “But we all need to bind together, because the Democrats are binding together every time they vote. They don’t have separation when it comes to that point, where they’re all ready to vote, and I think Republicans need to be more united.”
Republican senators continued to delay a vote on a new congressional redistricting map in Jefferson City while the annual Lincoln Days conference — a gathering of about 600 Republicans from across the state — took place in St. Charles.
The long-running filibuster over redistricting has deepened a divide among party members as the conservative caucus, led by St. Charles’ two state senators, Bob Onder and Bill Eigel, fights with more moderate Republicans.
Republican constituents and officials at Saturday’s event had differing opinions on the divide, but all agreed the party needed to unite to move forward.
Letitia Wong, executive director of the Missouri chapter of the Frederick Douglass Foundation, said disagreement is part of the nature of Republicans and conservatives. Still, it has its pros and cons, she said: On the plus side, it means politicians are passionate about the issues they champion, but on the other hand, it can slow progress.
“We have to work together or we don’t work at all,” Wong said. “And I think disagreement is healthy, we just, at the end of the day, we do have to come to some agreement. That’s what a vote is.”
Kim Shemwell, president of the Jefferson County Federated Republican Women, said she hopes there will be more unity among party members when it comes time to decide on other things — like who to put on the ballot in the Aug. 2 primary.
“(The debate is) interesting to watch, and I think there needs to be something that brings them all together,” Shemwell said. “I don’t know what that will be, but I’m hopeful that it will happen before the elections happen.”
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said he supported the drawn-out debate, though he was against the personal attacks that have made their way to the Senate floor.
Ashcroft said he supports the map members of the conservative caucus are arguing for, which could put seven Republicans and one Democrat in Congress. Missouri’s current delegation in the U.S. House is made up of six Republicans and two Democrats, a split that would likely be maintained under a House-passed map.
“You know, anytime you believe in freedom and you believe in ideas and people making their own decisions, you’re gonna have disagreements,” Ashcroft said. “So, I don’t want it to get vile, I don’t want it to get too personal, but I love the fact that we have a big tent where we have disagreements and we can cuss and discuss, and then we can go down and have ice cream at our ice cream social later today. I think that’s great. And as long as we don’t make it personal, I think it’s great that we are having people that are arguing to find the best way they can to serve the people of the state. That’s what we ought to be doing.”
Joann Barnes, an officer of the Federated Republican Women of St. Charles County, said she doesn’t see a divide among Republicans.
“I don’t particularly believe it. They have, definitely have some issues with the redistricting, but in the end they’ll work together,” Barnes said. “The Republican party I don’t think is divided. They have issues, one likes this and one likes that — that’s just human nature.”
But days of discord in Jefferson City indicate otherwise.
Republican senators were forced to skip the Republican festivities Saturday. Their name tags remained unclaimed on the check-in table as they continued to filibuster Saturday in Jefferson City.
Some supporters of the 7-1 map decided to skip the gathering as well, opting instead to spend Saturday in the state Capitol.
James Pelis and Kris Ricks, among others in the Senate’s gallery, donned shirts with the statement “No Mo RINOS.” RINOs is an acronym for “Republicans in Name Only,” referring to the so-called “establishment Republicans,” Pelis said — those who, on occasion, vote with Democrats and against the conservative caucus.
“It’s ridiculous that there are six conservative Republicans that have to fight Republican leadership to get Republican bills passed,” Pelis said. “It’s pathetic.”
Pelis and Ricks planned to stay and demonstrate their support for the conservative caucus and a 7-1 map for “as long as it takes.”
But if lawmakers don’t resolve the dispute soon, some worry eroding relationships may cause larger problems for the Republican party.
George Hawkes, a substitute teacher from the St. Charles area, brought a homemade game of Monopoly with him to Lincoln Days in an attempt to emphasize conservative values. He said he didn’t have an opinion on redistricting specifically, but he hated to see Republican infighting.
“I hope the party unites like the Democratic Party does,” Hawkes said. “It’ll all go up in flames if we don’t give up an inch.”
Emma Murphy and Danielle DuClos contributed to this report.