Donald Burke and his team are working on a project at MU to develop a delivery method to target cancer cells. The $600,000 grant the team received for the project will enable them to consult with experts in developing pharmacological agents and studying them in the context of cancer.
The remaining funds will go toward lab supplies and the cost of publishing.
Burke, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the School of Medicine and the team's principal investigator, said the grant will have a big impact on the project.
"This team has been working together for about four to five years on a shoestring budget before this grant," Burke said. "This grant represents the first major opportunity for our team to really begin to work at a larger scale and make real progress."
Scientific research is expensive for multiple reasons. There's the cost of salaries, research supplies and equipment, utilities and health and safety management, to name a few. These costs are covered by federal funding agencies, private industry, state and local governments and nonprofit foundations, according to Stanford University.
David Porciani, a postdoctoral researcher on the team, is helping to develop therapies that will kill tumors while sparing the healthy tissues around them. This biotechnology is used to target cancer-specific molecular markers but is safe.
“We move in different directions, so the main topic is to try to discriminate cancer cells and try to deliver drugs specifically to cancer cells,” Porciani said.
Also on the team is Mark Daniels, an associate professor of molecular microbiology and immunology and surgery from the School of Medicine; and Bret Ulery, an assistant professor in the department of biomedical, biological & chemical engineering
After receiving the grant and publishing about their work in Nature Communications, the team is moving forward from testing cell lines to in vivo, which means testing on animals.
“In cell lines, we got results. But now that we are confident that we have something that can be tested in vivo, we are testing in vivo,” Porciani said.
Porciani is looking forward to testing whole body imaging, such as in mice.
“We have a mouse model that has B-cell lymphoma cells that you can buy commercially available from a bank,” Porciani said.
The mouse model has transplanted cells, so the team wants to see if their aptamers — special bonding — are able to bind to any cancer cells, especially in vivo, because they have only tested cell lines. The results have been promising.
The team is exploring collaboration with people who are using radioactive probes.
“It’s very exciting but still in the early stages of collaboration," Porciani said. "We have succeeded in several applications, so I am confident in our hard work that we might get some good results as well from this new collaboration."
Porciani also hopes to start interacting with other researchers doing similar work because there are several strategies for targeting cancer cells. The team picked one that appeared to have advantages not only in the targeting but also in possible target identification.
The team's two main goals are to target the delivery of drugs and then identify personalized signatures and provide information to individual patients.
“The idea is to come up with a sort of characterization — like define a signature of each cell line in terms of the behavior of that specific tumor biomarker — and to do so we are using our aptamers that are attached to a small molecule; it glows,” Porciani said.
Fluorescents are attached to the team's aptamers to help see the tumor site.
“For whole body imaging, the signal in the tumors should be higher than the signal was in other parts of the body. Then we will be 100% sure that we are targeting the tumor, and then we will see if there is a tumor reduction,” Porciani said.
Porciani is personally interested in lung cancer because the aptamers he is studying can be very useful as a target in that particular cancer.
He hopes that a collaboration with a surgeon who is treating patients with lung cancer at University Hospital could eventually allow him to obtain cell samples directly from patients, though it is still too soon for that.
Cell lines have been a good model for Porciani, but one of his major goals for the next year is to experiment on patients.
“You want to study the biology of the cancer to determine what is going to be the best treatment for those people," he said, "and that’s what I want to continue with my future labs and my future studies.” .
