Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.