Kerry McDonald and his colleagues are leading a project at MU to better understand heart failure progression in people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder of progressive muscular weakness. McDonald’s goal is to find the most effective therapy for a patient’s unique genetic background.
“The importance is, this is a disease that affects one in 3,500 males, so it’s got a prevalence, and it affects quality of life and mortality rates,” McDonald said.
The team is one of a group of research teams that received grants from a $20.5 million investment from the UM System. On McDonald’s team is Maike Krenz, an associate professor of medical pharmacology and physiology from the School of Medicine; Gang Yao, professor of biomedical, biological and chemical engineering from the College of Engineering; Christopher Baines, associate professor at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine; and Timothy Domeier, associate professor of medical pharmacology and physiology from the School of Medicine.
The team received $300,000 for a two-year window to work on their research.
“We are using our collective expertise in heart physiology to try and tease out some different mechanisms that are going awry with Duchenne muscular dystrophy,” McDonald said.
The team works with multiple experts on cell death, heart performance, heart structure and the electrical and mechanical properties of heart cells.
“We are putting all these collective tools together, and then we have a world-renowned expert that works on fixing the heart by using gene therapy,” McDonald said. “We are trying to discover novel deficiencies to see if we can use some combinatorial ways to repair with gene therapy.”
The team is still working to figure out the best way to approach muscular dystrophy in relation to heart performance.
“We try to have an integrative approach with this where we come at it from all angles, but still it’s very heart-centric,” McDonald said. “As we build on this, then maybe we can expand to a respiratory physiologist, or there’s an immune response that goes on, so we might have to recruit an immune biologist to the project.”
Vivian Onyali, a doctoral student of medical pharmacology and physiology, works with the team and said the grant is vital for their research.
“It’s money that funds research,” Onyali said. “You need money to purchase supplies and pay salaries but also to perform collaborations because if you’re trying to get a group of doctors and researchers, you need to have the money to pull all of those people in.”
The grant money is divided among members of the team and then goes toward technical assistance equipment and supplies.
“In our type of research, we use mouse models to simulate the disease, so considerable cost is associated with establishing and maintaining these mouse models,” McDonald said. “Then we have some highly unique mouse models where we incorporate probes on top of the disease so we can test whether specific signaling pathways go awry.”
The lab isolates single cells in the animal and uses a reductionist approach to look at protein-protein interactions.
The goal is to cut the time required to help a patient, whether it's human or a companion animal. “Usually it takes several years for some translation to patient care, and this UM initiative is designed to condense the time frame to discovery bench work to the bedside,” McDonald said.
He and his team are interested in how the heart works, which in itself requires a career’s worth of work to make some impact in the field, McDonald said.
“If we can find out something that can translate like a marker that says, ‘The prognosis for this patient may not be so good because it’s showing evidence in the blood of a specific marker protein,' perhaps we could help bring that type of discovery to the clinic, which would be gratifying,” McDonald said. “For many of us, we still are really just wanting to know how this system works, and this gives us new ideas about if it goes awry and how we can fix it.”
McDonald’s team met monthly for a year before they received the grant to talk about ideas and develop a foundation for the proposed experiments.
“The year-worth of meetings paid off with a proposal that got funded,” McDonald said.
Supervising editor is Katherine Reed.