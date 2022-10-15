 Skip to main content
Reshaping the 'mother church': Cathedral of St. Joseph receives renovations

JEFFERSON CITY — Ann Kampeter, a lifelong member of the Diocese of Jefferson City, walked through the halls of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, taking stock of changes made to the cathedral as part of a new, $15 million renovation project. She was one of about 30 people to tour the construction site, located on West Main Street in Jefferson City, on Friday afternoon.

"I've been in the diocese my whole life and I always thought this church was very cold," Kampeter said. "I'm grateful they're doing something to make it more warm and welcoming. I cannot wait to see it completely finished."

Bishop W. Shawn McKnight speaks

Bishop W. Shawn McKnight speaks to local clergy and church leaders on Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City. McKnight, the Bishop of Jefferson City, represents 75,000 Catholics who reside in the Diocese of Jefferson City.
Local Catholic clergy, church leaders

Local Catholic clergy, church leaders and donors tour renovations and expansions to the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Friday in Jefferson City. Renovations were entirely funded by donors from the local Catholic community.
LEFT: Light shines into the central

LEFT: Light shines into the central rotunda of the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Friday in Jefferson City. The cathedral received an approximately $15 million renovation and expansion. RIGHT: Kathleen Haaf, left, and Deacon Jim Haaf inspect the ceiling of the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Friday in Jefferson City. Clergy and church leaders toured the cathedral’s approximately $15 million renovation.  “I’m just absorbing it all,” Haaf said. 
Local Catholic clergy

Local Catholic clergy and church leaders listen to architect Abigail Steck Flippin on Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City. Flippin highlighted renovations and expansions to the cathedral’s undercroft.
Rev. Chris Cordes

Rev. Chris Cordes and Rev. Leonard Mukibi discuss renovations on Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City. Clergy and church leaders from around the Diocese of Jefferson City toured the cathedral and viewed its renovations.
