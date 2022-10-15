Reshaping the 'mother church': Cathedral of St. Joseph receives renovations

Local Catholic clergy and church leaders listen to architect Abigail Steck Flippin on Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City. Flippin highlighted renovations and expansions to the cathedral’s undercroft.
Local Catholic clergy, church leaders and donors tour renovations and expansions to the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Friday in Jefferson City. Renovations were entirely funded by donors from the local Catholic community.
Rev. Chris Cordes and Rev. Leonard Mukibi discuss renovations on Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City. Clergy and church leaders from around the Diocese of Jefferson City toured the cathedral and viewed its renovations.
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight speaks to local clergy and church leaders on Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City. McKnight, the Bishop of Jefferson City, represents 75,000 Catholics who reside in the Diocese of Jefferson City.
LEFT: Light shines into the central rotunda of the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Friday in Jefferson City. The cathedral received an approximately $15 million renovation and expansion. RIGHT: Kathleen Haaf, left, and Deacon Jim Haaf inspect the ceiling of the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Friday in Jefferson City. Clergy and church leaders toured the cathedral’s approximately $15 million renovation. “I’m just absorbing it all,” Haaf said.
JEFFERSON CITY — Ann Kampeter, a lifelong member of the Diocese of Jefferson City, walked through the halls of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, taking stock of changes made to the cathedral as part of a new, $15 million renovation project. She was one of about 30 people to tour the construction site, located on West Main Street in Jefferson City, on Friday afternoon.
"I've been in the diocese my whole life and I always thought this church was very cold," Kampeter said. "I'm grateful they're doing something to make it more warm and welcoming. I cannot wait to see it completely finished."
The renovation, funded entirely by donors, aims to make an inclusive and accessible environment for people who attend Mass and other cathedral functions. This is the first major construction project done on the cathedral since its opening in 1968. Renovations, both structural and aesthetic, are expected to be complete by spring.
"The cathedral is the mother church for the whole diocese, so we want everybody to feel as if this is a place they can come and feel it's their home," the Very Reverend Louis Nelen said. "We've incorporated some elements into the artwork to make people feel as if 'yes, I can find a connection here.'"
Nelen explained that new art and imagery within the cathedral will be used as a visual representation of the communities that both the cathedral and the diocese serve.
"Our Lady of Guadalupe is for the fact we have people of Hispanic origins in our diocese," Nelen said. He also noted the cathedral will have statues of Rose Philippine Duchesne, which symbolize migration. There will also be statues of Saints Isidore and Maria, the patron saints of farmers, in recognition of Missouri's agrarian communities.
"We are trying to use some of the native elements of Missouri to make people feel like we are tying it all together,” Nelen said.
The Diocese of Jefferson City, a territorial area administered by Bishop W. Shawn McKnight , serves over 76,000 Catholics.
"We aim to connect our members throughout the diocese, going all the way up to the Iowa border, south of Lake of the Ozarks, as far west as Sedalia and as far east as Jonesburg," McKnight said.
Due to the large population and the reach of the cathedral, McKnight said making the cathedral more accessible to all members is vital.
“Accessibility is a very important element and that’s why we have spent a lot of resources on it,” McKnight said. “A more welcoming entryway, a hospitality room, restroom facilities right there accessible, and also the elevator. This structure did not have one before.”
Reflecting on the needed change for a more accessible building, McKnight recalled issues that arose prior to the renovation process.
“People who couldn’t handle stairs would have to go out and get in their cars and drive down to the entrance for the undercroft,” McKnight said. An undercroft is a lower level of a cathedral . Renovations for the cathedral's undercroft will likely be completed in November.
Until the undercroft is done, Mass will be held in the gym at St. Joseph Cathedral School, located near the cathedral.
"We are hoping to complete the undercroft in November for a temporary Mass location so they can hold Mass back in this building rather than the school gym," said Abigail Steck Flippin, architect on the project.
The cathedral hopes to host another tour of renovation updates in mid-December, once the mosaics and stained glass are installed.