The person killed at a Columbia home Wednesday evening has been identified by police as someone who had entered the house.
Columbia police responded at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday to a home invasion near the 1400 block of Doris Drive.
The resident told police that two suspects had entered the home, according to a Columbia police news release. During the break-in, one suspect was hit by gunfire from the resident and was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said.
The deceased has been identified by police as Joseph Valention Taylor of Columbia.
The second suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A K-9 unit then began a track on the suspect but was unsuccessful, according to the release.
This incident remains an ongoing investigation, police said.