A residential fire caused no injuries but left damages estimated at $6,000, according to a Columbia Fire Department news release.
Firefighters arrived at 1501 Stone St. early Tuesday morning and found smoke coming from the building. All occupants — five adults and two dogs — safely exited.
Assistant Fire Marshal Walter Goodman said in a news release that the fire is still being investigated, but it appears to be caused by an electrical issue.
Occupants are staying at another location, and the building did not have power at the time of the release. Several ceiling joists were damaged and much of the insulation above one of the bedrooms has been removed.